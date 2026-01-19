Jugo Appoints Software Growth Specialist Geoff Bird as CRO to Scale Next-Gen Virtual Meeting Room

Geoff Bird, New CRO at Jugo

Ex-Extreme Networks exec Geoff Bird joins Jugo to lead global growth, turning "flat" digital comms into high-impact business momentum for sales teams.

“The future is comprised of remote workers, not flat, zero-impact conference calls. Jugo replaces Zoom's blurry spare bedrooms with extraordinary, fully branded environments.” — Geoff Bird, CRO at Jugo

BRISTOL , SOUTH WEST ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jugo, the next-gen virtual meeting room, has announced the appointment of veteran SaaS executive Geoff Bird as Chief Revenue Officer. Geoff will join Jugo's leadership team to accelerate the company’s global go-to-market strategy and scale Jugo’s immersive, branded, 3D virtual environments.Geoff has over 20 years of experience in technology sales and has built a successful career, achieving notable growth. In a previous position, Geoff was part of the leadership team at Extreme Networks and was instrumental in building the company's volume footprint across Europe & Asia. Later, as part of Private Equity software house, Clearcourse’s divisional leadership team, Geoff managed the commercial operation of a divisional portfolio of nine software companies, achieving double-digit year-over-year revenue growth. Most recently, Geoff was part of the executive leadership team at Velsera, supporting the commercial scaling of a global SaaS platform across regulated enterprise healthcare markets."When determining my next career path, I had three non-negotiables. To begin with, I wanted a company whose product is the best in its category. After experiencing firsthand the 'wow factor' of Tableau, I can see it in Jugo and expect it to continue its meteoric rise. Second, the company must embody a vision for the future,” said Geoff Bird, Chief Revenue Officer at Jugo.Bird continued, “The future is comprised of remote workers, not flat, zero-impact conference calls. Jugo replaces Zoom's blurry spare bedrooms with extraordinary, fully branded environments. Thirdly, there must be a talented, dedicated team to drive execution. Design and technical excellence are found within the team members of Jugo. Based on my experience in sales, I know that this combination of factors creates a winning formula. Keep your eyes on Jugo — it has tremendous potential!"Under his leadership, Jugo will focus on two key market segments:Strategic Accounts: High-impact "white-glove" services for global launches and immersive events.Volume SaaS: Accessible entry points allowing individual users to upgrade their virtual presence instantly.Geoff’s appointment is part of Jugo's transition from a high-touch managed service to a scalable SaaS company that aims to alleviate the pain points associated with virtual meeting fatigue. A widespread issue, as 75% of professionals report dealing with meeting exhaustion, with 45% stating they are affected "often" or "always". Jugo’s platform addresses this by using cinematic 3D environments and real-time insights to help sales teams establish authority and take control of high-pressure virtual sales situations."Geoff has demonstrated understanding that generic platforms often fall short in instances where it is important to evoke emotional and immersive experiences," said Alan Derbyshire-Trice, CMO of Jugo. “He has a proven track record of success over his 20 plus years in technology sales and fast-growing SaaS, which is crucial for our continued global expansion as we grow Jugo. With Geoff as CRO, we will convert the 'wow' experience into quantifiable return on investment, making Jugo the go-to platform for all sales teams worldwide.”Jugo plans to launch its SaaS virtual meeting experience in Q1 2026. Prior to launch, the company is offering 450 sales leaders two months free access through its Pioneer Program, which provides an exclusive first look and use of the product and the opportunity to shape the future of meetings. To join the movement, visit www.jugo.io ### ENDS ###About Jugo StudioJugo is a leader in immersive virtual communication, transforming ordinary video calls into cinematic 3D experiences. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Jugo leverages a strategic partnership with NVIDIA and Unreal Engine 5 to deliver high-definition environments via any web browser—no headsets required. Built for high-stakes moments, the platform serves as an "impact layer" for tools like Zoom, driving tangible business outcomes.By combining attention-grabbing virtual stages with real-time AI insights, Jugo empowers hosts to project authority and eliminate digital fatigue. Trusted by global brands like Coca-Cola, Vodafone, and the Cleveland Browns, Jugo ensures you own the moment when it matters most. Learn more: www.jugo.io

