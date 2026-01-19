The Artillery Ammunition Market is Projected to Expand at a 5.4% CAGR Until 2030, According to Industry Report

It will grow from $5.6 billion in 2025 to $5.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The artillery ammunition market has experienced noteworthy growth in recent years, driven by evolving military needs and advancements in munitions technology. As global defense priorities shift and modern warfare tactics develop, this sector is set to follow a steady upward trajectory. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional leadership, and future trends shaping the artillery ammunition landscape.

Steady Expansion Forecast for the Artillery Ammunition Market Size
The artillery ammunition market has seen strong growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $5.6 billion in 2025 to $5.92 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. Historically, this expansion has been driven by the extensive use of large-caliber artillery shells in ground combat, the deployment of training shells to enhance crew skills and safety, and the adoption of cluster munitions for area suppression. Additionally, the development of specialized incendiary and gas shells has contributed to the market’s growth by addressing specific tactical needs on the battlefield.

Future Outlook and Long-Term Growth Dynamics in Artillery Ammunition
Looking ahead, the market is projected to maintain strong growth, reaching $7.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.4%. This anticipated increase is largely fueled by greater investments in precision-guided and intelligent artillery rounds, as well as the expansion of multi-purpose and advanced incendiary shells. The rising preference for ammunition that complies with environmental standards and minimizes collateral damage is also a key factor. Furthermore, there is growing focus on enhancing the range and velocity of artillery rounds. Procurement efforts aimed at modernizing artillery arsenals to support sophisticated combat maneuvers will also drive demand. Key trends shaping the market include a higher demand for long-range precision munitions, modular ammunition systems, advanced training variants, and battlefield survivability enhancements.

Defining Artillery Ammunition and Its Battlefield Role
Artillery ammunition encompasses large-caliber munitions specifically designed for launch from heavy military weapons such as howitzers, cannons, and field guns. These munitions are primarily employed in land warfare and are essential for delivering sustained, long-range firepower. Their role is crucial for armed forces aiming to suppress, neutralize, or destroy enemy targets across expansive battlefield zones, providing a vital advantage in combat operations.

Increasing Defense Budgets as a Major Growth Driver for Artillery Ammunition
One of the primary factors supporting growth in the artillery ammunition market growth is the rise in defense spending globally. Defense expenditure includes government allocations for military personnel, equipment, operations, and infrastructure aimed at ensuring national security. Many countries are significantly investing in upgrading their military capabilities with cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous weapon systems, and cyber defense. This increased funding is critical for advancing research, development, and procurement of next-generation artillery shells and fuze technologies that improve accuracy, firepower, and overall operational effectiveness. For instance, data from May 2025 reveals that the United Kingdom’s defense budget is expected to increase from about $72.2 billion (£56.9 billion) in 2024/25 to approximately $75.9 billion (£59.8 billion) in 2025/26, reflecting an average annual real growth rate of 2.4% from 2023/24 to 2025/26. Such rising defense budgets are a key catalyst behind the artillery ammunition market’s expansion.

North America’s Leading Position and Asia-Pacific’s Rapid Market Growth
In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global artillery ammunition market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and regional dynamics.

The Business Research Company provides more than 17,500+ market research reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ countries. These reports offer a comprehensive view of market dynamics over a 10-year period, including historic and forecast data, segmentation insights, market share analysis, and key trends and strategies.

