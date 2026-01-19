Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Set to Soar to 21.8 Billion by 2032

The global data center liquid cooling market is set to grow from US$ 4.5 billion in 2025 to US$ 21.8 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 25.3%

The global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is projected to grow from US$4.5 billion in 2025 to US$21.8 billion by 2032, representing a robust CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period. The surge in AI, high-performance computing (HPC), hyperscale workloads, and cloud adoption is driving data-center operators to move toward advanced liquid cooling solutions. Traditional air-cooling systems are increasingly inadequate to handle high heat densities, pushing enterprises and cloud providers to adopt cold plate and immersion cooling systems that deliver improved energy efficiency and sustainability.

Among product segments, solutions dominate the market with a 74% share in 2025, while services are growing rapidly at a CAGR of 27.1% due to installation, maintenance, and optimization requirements. Cold plate cooling leads among cooling types with over 43% market share, managing CPU and GPU heat effectively, whereas immersion cooling is the fastest-growing technology offering up to 80% higher energy efficiency. Geographically, North America holds a dominant share of 31% in 2025, driven by AI workloads, defense modernization, and renewable energy adoption, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market, fueled by AI, 5G edge deployments, and cloud expansion.

Key Highlights from the Report

Solutions account for over 74% of the market share in 2025.

Cold plate cooling represents the leading technology with 43% share.

Large data centers (>10,000 sq. ft) dominate with 58% market share.

Enterprises are the largest end-user segment with 35% share.

North America leads the market with over 31% share in 2025.

Immersion cooling offers 80% higher energy efficiency compared to traditional methods.

Market Segmentation

The Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is primarily segmented by component, type of cooling, data center size, and end-user. In terms of components, solutions cover complete liquid cooling systems addressing heat density, energy consumption, and space optimization, while services focus on installation, maintenance, and system optimization. The cold plate segment efficiently manages thermal loads from CPUs and GPUs, whereas immersion cooling supports higher server densities, drastically reducing PUE and energy usage.

By data center size, large-scale facilities (>10,000 sq. ft) account for the majority of market share due to high energy demands and cooling requirements. Conversely, small and medium data centers are growing rapidly, driven by edge computing and high-performance workloads in compact spaces. Regarding end-users, enterprises lead due to high-performance computing and sustainability targets, while cloud providers are witnessing accelerated adoption, propelled by AI, machine learning infrastructure, and hyperscale computing demands.

Regional Insights

North America maintains market leadership with over 31% share in 2025, underpinned by AI/GPU workload expansion, defense modernization, and renewable energy integration. Hyperscale operators in the region are increasingly leveraging liquid cooling to improve energy efficiency, reduce footprint, and achieve sustainability goals.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with expected market value exceeding US$10.2 billion by 2032. Rapid AI, cloud, and 5G deployment, along with supportive government policies in China, India, and Southeast Asia, are pushing data centers to adopt cold plate and immersion cooling solutions for enhanced thermal performance and reduced operational costs.

Europe is projected to reach approximately US$5.0 billion by 2032, driven by stringent sustainability regulations, EU PUE mandates, and growing adoption of high-density AI and HPC workloads, favoring liquid cooling over traditional air systems.

Market Drivers

The primary driver of the market is rising computational demand from AI, HPC, and hyperscale workloads, which are increasing power densities in data centers. Liquid cooling systems provide efficient heat management, improve energy efficiency, and support high-density server operations. The shift toward green and sustainable data centers is also accelerating adoption, as liquid cooling reduces energy consumption and carbon footprints, helping operators comply with ESG mandates and achieve PUE scores as low as 1.02–1.2.

Market Restraints

High capital investment and infrastructure complexity present significant challenges for liquid cooling adoption. Retrofitting existing data centers, integrating direct-to-chip or immersion systems, and managing water consumption add to operational costs. Additionally, limited technical expertise and regulatory compliance requirements slow deployment, making the technology less accessible for small enterprises or price-sensitive markets.

Market Opportunities

Innovations in advanced coolants, closed-loop systems, and AI-powered thermal management are creating new opportunities. Integration with district heating systems and predictive maintenance enhances energy efficiency while generating additional revenue. Government incentives, energy mandates, and sustainability initiatives worldwide further accelerate the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in AI, HPC, and cloud-intensive environments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

✔ Comprehensive analysis of market size, growth, and forecasts for 2025–2032.

✔ Insights on technological innovations in cold plate and immersion cooling solutions.

✔ Detailed regional analysis highlighting North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

✔ Strategic competitive landscape with key players and recent market developments.

✔ Identification of growth opportunities in green and energy-efficient data center operations.

Company Insights

Key Players Operating in the Market:

Schneider Electric

LiquidStack

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

Green Revolution Cooling Inc.

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

IBM

Asetek

Emerson Electric Co

STULZ GMBH

Alfa Laval

Vertiv Group Corp.

Fujitsu

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Ecolab Inc. launched its 3D TRASAR Technology for Direct-to-Chip Liquid Cooling, providing real-time AI-based monitoring to optimize server efficiency and resource use.

In May 2025, The Chemours Company partnered with DataVolt to advance immersion and two-phase direct-to-chip cooling, improving efficiency and sustainability in AI data centers.

