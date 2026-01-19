Enhans Unveils Agentic AI 'CommerceOS' at NRF 2026: Announces Strategic Expansion into North American Market

Enhans Unveils Agentic AI 'CommerceOS' at NRF 2026 Enhans booth

Showcases proprietary CommerceOS and LAM to global retailers Launches San Francisco office to drive enterprise adoption and business growth across the US

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enhans , a pioneer in AI-driven commerce solutions (CEO Seunghyun Lee ), announced today the successful showcase of its flagship ‘CommerceOS’ at NRF 2026: Retail's Big Show, held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from Jan 11-13.As the retail industry's premier event, NRF 2026 convened under the theme ‘Welcome to The Next Now!’, highlighting the sector's shift toward AI innovation, omnichannel strategies, and digital transformation. Amidst presentations from industry titans like Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Walmart executives, Enhans drew significant attention for its practical application of ‘Agentic AI’ in global commerce.Next-Generation Commerce AutomationAt the event, Enhans demonstrated ‘CommerceOS’, an operating system purpose-built for commerce AI. Unlike traditional tools, CommerceOS integrates fragmented data such as pricing, promotions, reviews, inventory, and sales channels, into a unified ontology layer. This allows AI agents to autonomously analyze data and execute complex business decisions.Powered by Enhans’ proprietary Large Action Model (LAM), these AI agents go beyond passive analytics. They interact with web interfaces just as humans do by clicking, scrolling, and inputting data. Instead of simple monitoring, the agents are capable of autonomously executing critical tasks ranging from real-time price optimization and product sourcing to inventory control, promotion execution, and review management.Currently, the system monitors over 1,000 marketplaces across 50 countries, optimizing performance 24/7 based on defined KPIs. The platform is driven by ‘ACT-2’, Enhans' large-scale commerce intelligence engine, which enables real-time decision-making and drastically reduces manual operational workloads. Notably, ACT-2's predecessor, ACT-1, ranked within the top 5 on the Online-Mind2Web benchmark, demonstrating globally leading technological capabilities in web AI agents.Strategic North American ExpansionCoinciding with its presence at NRF, Enhans announced the opening of its new US headquarters in San Francisco. This strategic hub will support the company's aggressive growth strategy in North America. The new office will focus on accelerating the supply of Enhans' solutions to major retailers and fostering deeper partnerships with global enterprise clients.Seunghyun Lee, CEO of Enhans, stated "Our experience at NRF 2026 confirmed the immense global demand for Agentic AI in retail," adding, "By establishing our presence in San Francisco, we are doubling down on our commitment to the North American market. We aim to make CommerceOS the essential driver of operational efficiency for global commerce enterprises."About EnhansEnhans is leading the commerce automation revolution with its AI-powered ‘CommerceOS’ and Large Action Model (LAM) technology. The company’s Agentic AI analyzes real-time market conditions to autonomously execute optimal business strategies. In May 2025, Enhans was selected for Palantir’s Startup Fellowship and has received major industry and government honors, including the Korea Artificial Intelligence Awards and the Ministry of Science and ICT’s K-Digital Grand Championship. Serving over 30 enterprise clients, Enhans is rapidly expanding its footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia.

