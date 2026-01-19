President Cyril Ramaphosa: Inaugural meeting of the National Dialogue Steering Committee

REMARKS BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA AT THE INAUGURAL MEETING OF THE NATIONAL DIALOGUE STEERING COMMITTEE

Check against delivery

Deputy President Paul Mashatile,

Members of the National Dialogue Steering Committee,

Members of the Eminent Persons Group,

Former members of the Convention Organising Committee,

Executive Director of NEDLAC, facilitators and Secretariat staff,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I thank you as the members of the Steering Committee for accepting this call to service at a critical moment in our nation's journey.

As you assume your responsibilities on the Steering Committee, you take on a pivotal role in one of the most significant initiatives in our democratic history.

We meet at a time of profound challenges.

While we have made important progress over the last 32 years in forging a united, democratic nation, the vestiges of our apartheid past remain.

Poverty, unemployment and inequality are deep wounds that prevent our country from reaching its full potential.

Crime, gender-based violence and corruption continue to haunt our communities. Many people have become disengaged from the democratic process.

Yet, at several notable and important moments in our history, we have come together to confront our challenges and forge a path forward.

From the Freedom Charter to our democratic Constitution, from the National Peace Accord to our response to COVID, South Africans have pursued dialogue, cooperation and partnership to give expression to the voice of ordinary women and men.

As a people, our diversity is our strength. We have a wealth of experiences and perspectives on which to draw.

That is why the National Convention held on 15-16 August 2025 directed that an extensive process of sectoral consultation be undertaken to nominate individuals to serve on the Steering Committee.

As a consequence, the process took several months and required much time and effort.

We are grateful to the Eminent Persons Group, which played a critical role in bringing together the nominations from sectors and presenting these to the Convenor for confirmation.

We are also grateful to the members of the erstwhile Convention Organising Committee and the Secretariat that helped to facilitate many of the sectoral consultation processes.

The Steering Committee has a crucial responsibility.

You will set strategic priorities and coordinate the implementation of the National Dialogue process.

Your work will determine whether this truly becomes a citizen-led, society-wide process that helps us reimagine our future and forge a new social compact for our country's development.

As you carry out your mandate, I ask that you be guided by several key principles.

First, this dialogue must be as inclusive as possible.

Every voice matters. We must give all sectors of our society, every community and every individual the space to determine how we address today's problems and build the South Africa we want for future generations.

Second, this dialogue must be citizen-led.

While the Head of State convenes the National Dialogue and government provides support, the outcomes must reflect the collective views of the South African people.

Citizens must be able to freely participate as individuals, in organised formations and through representative bodies.

The people of this country need to take ownership of this process.

Third, coordination and governance must be effective.

The Steering Committee – working with the Eminent Persons Group, the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the Secretariat – must ensure this process is well-organised, transparent and credible.

I propose that one of the first tasks of the Steering Committee should be to engage with the Eminent Persons Group to establish effective mechanisms for coordination and cooperation.

For the Eminent Persons to effectively undertake their mandate as champions and guarantors of the National Dialogue, they need to work closely with the Steering Committee and Working Committee.

There needs to be a regular flow of information and clear guidelines for interaction between these two vital bodies.

The fourth principle is that the process must promote understanding and healing.

As we confront uncomfortable truths and ask difficult questions, we must create spaces where discussions encourage healing.

We must speak with courage and listen with humility.

Through your work, the views and proposals from thousands of conversations across the country will be synthesised into a clear vision and an agreed programme of action for adoption by the second National Convention.

We look to you to use your experience, networks and credibility to give South Africans confidence that participation can help advance their interests and secure a better future for their children.

In a number of ways, the members of the Steering Committee carry the hopes and aspirations of millions who long for a country where everyone can thrive.

I once again thank you for your service to our nation and wish you strength and courage as you undertake this vital work.

I thank you.

