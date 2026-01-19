Gausium Launches WeatherSense™ Guard: Bringing Intelligent Weather Awareness to the Beetle Outdoor Sweeper

Beetle outdoor cleaning protected by WeatherSense™ Guard

Gausium introduces WeatherSense™ Guard for Beetle. Protect your outdoor cleaning robot with built-in weather awareness.

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium , a leading global provider of autonomous floor cleaning solutions, today announced the release of WeatherSense™ Guard, a sophisticated built-in weather awareness system for its sweeping robot Beetle . This new feature ensures that outdoor autonomous cleaning operations remain resilient and safe, even when faced with unpredictable environmental conditions.The Gausium Beetle is a compact, high-performance autonomous sweeping robot engineered specifically for diverse indoor and outdoor spaces. Designed to navigate complex industrial sites and outdoor environments such as sidewalks, parks, and commercial plazas, Beetle combines heavy-duty cleaning power with agile movement and advanced safety sensors. Its efficiency and reliability have been demonstrated through numerous real-world applications , where it consistently maintains high standards of cleanliness in high-traffic areas.Outdoor environments present unique challenges for autonomous technology. With the introduction of WeatherSense™ Guard, Beetle is now equipped with advanced Rainfall Detection capabilities. This built-in intelligence allows the robot to perceive shifts in the weather in real-time, moving beyond simple scheduled cleaning to reactive, site-specific logic.The primary function of WeatherSense™ Guard is the protection against severe weather. Upon detecting precipitation, the system triggers an Automatic Return to the Docking Station. This proactive measure shields the robot’s advanced sensors and internal hardware from heavy rain and potential water damage, significantly reducing the risk of weather-related wear and tear.“Our goal is to provide a cleaning solution that is as reliable as it is intelligent,” said Lianyu Li, Product Director at Gausium. “With WeatherSense™ Guard, Beetle becomes truly self-sufficient. It knows when to seek shelter and exactly when to get back to work. It is truly weather-wise and outdoor-ready.”Key Highlights of WeatherSense™ Guard:Weather Awareness: Built-in intelligence designed specifically for the rigors of outdoor environments.Automatic Docking: Immediate self-preservation by returning to the charging base during storms.WeatherSense™ Guard is soon available as a core feature for the Gausium Beetle, offering peace of mind to operators managing parking lots, parks, and industrial plazas.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 6,500 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

Gausium WeatherSense™ Guard | Smart Weather Awareness Protection System for Beetle Sweeping Robot

