Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa welcomes the classification of a national disaster following severe weather and flooding across various provinces

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, has welcomed the classification of a National Disaster in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002), following severe weather conditions and widespread flooding across parts of the country.

The classification was effected by the Head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Dr Elias Sithole, after consultations with relevant organs of state and Heads of Provincial Disaster Management Centres through the National Joint Flood Coordinating Committee. This followed a comprehensive assessment of adverse weather conditions experienced since late November 2025.

The severe weather, including heavy rainfall, strong winds, lightning and flooding, affected Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West, resulting in loss of life, significant damage to infrastructure and property, environmental degradation, displacement of communities, disruption to schooling and agricultural activities, and closures in parts of the Kruger National Park. Mpumalanga alone recorded 20 fatalities, with further rainfall warnings still in place.

The classification follows an extraordinary oversight visit by President Ramaphosa to Limpopo province on 15 January 2026 and Minister Minister Hlabisa to Mpumalanga on 17 January 2026, undertaken to assess flood-affected areas and witness first-hand the scale of devastation.

Minister Hlabisa commended the provincial leadership for its swift and coordinated response, emphasising that decisive leadership is critical in safeguarding lives and strengthening community resilience during disasters. He reiterated the urgent need for intervention, including the mobilisation of adequate resources to support relief and recovery efforts.

Following the classification, and in terms of Section 26 read with Section 23 of the Act, the National Executive assumes primary responsibility for coordinating and managing the National Disaster. Accordingly, all organs of state across the three spheres of government are required to strengthen support to disaster management structures, implement contingency measures, submit progress reports to the NDMC, and ensure a coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to prevention, mitigation, relief and rehabilitation.

Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed government’s commitment to restoring normality and rebuilding affected areas, with an emphasis on building back better through resilient infrastructure. He expressed appreciation to first responders, disaster management teams, the South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, and humanitarian organisations such as Gift of the Givers, as well as communities who demonstrated Ubuntu in supporting those affected.

In light of ongoing rainfall, fires in the Western Cape and the outbreak of Foot-and-Mouth Disease, the Minister underscored the importance of collective action. He convened a meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee on Disaster Management (ICDM) on 17 January 2026, which agreed on immediate intervention measures and additional support.

The Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to families and communities affected by the loss of life and urged residents to remain vigilant, heed warnings, avoid unnecessary travel and prioritise safety.

Response and recovery efforts will continue to be coordinated to ensure that assistance reaches all affected communities. Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed that the Government stands firmly with the people during this recovery period and remains committed to supporting communities as they rebuild and recover.

