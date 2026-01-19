Submit Release
News Search

There were 487 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,821 in the last 365 days.

Defence on allegations regarding instruction by President on how to conduct Exercise Will for Peace 2026

Following a series of reports containing serious allegations concerning the President’s clear instruction on how Exercise Will for Peace 2026 should be conducted, in particular the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Defence, Hon Angie Motshekga, wishes to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon, and to be implemented and adhered to as such.

Due to the seriousness of these allegations and reports in the media, the Minister has established a Board of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and to establish whether the instruction of the President may have been misrepresented and or ignored as issued to all. The Board of Inquiry must establish all the facts on what took place during the Exercise and table a report to the Minister within seven days after the completion of the Exercise.

Furthermore, it can be stated that all government entities involved in this event have been working very closely, in consultation with each other, at every step.

Enquiries:
Head of Communication
Mr Siphiwe Dlamini
Cell: 078 098 8067

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Defence on allegations regarding instruction by President on how to conduct Exercise Will for Peace 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.