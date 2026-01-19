Defence on allegations regarding instruction by President on how to conduct Exercise Will for Peace 2026

Following a series of reports containing serious allegations concerning the President’s clear instruction on how Exercise Will for Peace 2026 should be conducted, in particular the participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Minister of Defence, Hon Angie Motshekga, wishes to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon, and to be implemented and adhered to as such.

Due to the seriousness of these allegations and reports in the media, the Minister has established a Board of Inquiry to look into the circumstances surrounding the allegations and to establish whether the instruction of the President may have been misrepresented and or ignored as issued to all. The Board of Inquiry must establish all the facts on what took place during the Exercise and table a report to the Minister within seven days after the completion of the Exercise.

Furthermore, it can be stated that all government entities involved in this event have been working very closely, in consultation with each other, at every step.

