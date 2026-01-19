KwaZulu-Natal Education on temporary accommodation of Umzilikazi Secondary School learners

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education confirms that the report regarding the temporary accommodation of Grade 11 and 12 learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School at Sgodiphola Primary School is accurate. This arrangement has been implemented as an interim measure to ensure the continuity of teaching and learning.

A series of consultative meetings were held involving the School Governing Bodies (SGBs) and School Management Teams (SMTs) of both schools. During these engagements, Sgodiphola Primary School indicated its capacity to assist by availing 14 currently vacant classrooms to accommodate the affected learners.

On 14 January, the Circuit Education Specialist (CES) of the Newcastle Circuit Management Centre (CMC) conducted a site visit to Sgodiphola Primary School, where he met with the School Principal and the SGB Chairperson. During these discussions, the SGB of Sgodiphola Primary School formally agreed to temporarily accommodate learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School.

Following the engagement with school leadership, the CES addressed educators from both schools and expressed appreciation for the cooperative spirit demonstrated by Sgodiphola Primary School in supporting the Department’s efforts to safeguard uninterrupted learning.

No major challenges have been identified to date, except that some learners from Umzilikazi Secondary School are required to travel longer distances to Sgodiphola Primary School. The Department continues to monitor the situation closely to mitigate any emerging challenges.

This arrangement remains a temporary intervention. In this regard, the Amajuba District has submitted a formal proposal to Head Office for the provision of mobile classrooms as a more sustainable short- to medium-term solution. The Department remains committed to ensuring a safe, conducive, and accessible learning environment for all learners.

