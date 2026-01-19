Defence on search and rescue team to assist in flood-stricken areas of Mozambique

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) continues its support to numerous flood-stricken communities during rescue operations to evacuate people stranded in Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces due to severe flooding and rising water levels following heavy rains that have devastated these provinces over the last two weeks.

In addition to these rescue operations, the SANDF on Sunday, 18 January 2026 deployed a search and rescue team consisting of an Oryx helicopter of the South African Air Force to assist in search operations in Mozambique following severe inclement weather.

The aircraft and advance team landed successfully in Maputo and will operate in cooperation with various emergency rescue teams as well as disaster management agencies of Mozambique as part of Operation CHARIOT. More air assets are scheduled to be deployed from South Africa to assist in the rescue mission.

