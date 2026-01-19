Minister Thembi Simelane sends emergency housing team to Limpopo and Mpumalanga for interventions

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, has dispatched the Emergency Housing Unit of the National Department of Human Settlements to disaster-affected areas in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. The team, working together with teams from the Mpumalanga and Limpopo provincial departments, is currently conducting physical verification of all households impacted by recent heavy rains.

The verification process will determine the extent of the damage and inform the Department of the appropriate emergency housing interventions to be implemented to assist affected families.

Earlier this week, parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga experienced heavy rainfall, resulting in widespread damage to properties and infrastructure. More than 1 500 households have been affected, with the majority located in Limpopo.

According to reports, in Limpopo a total of four district municipalities are currently undergoing verification, while the Capricorn District is yet to commence with the process. In Mpumalanga, verification is underway in the Ehlanzeni and Gert Sibande District Municipalities. Preliminary findings indicate that four households will require relocation due to residing below the flood line, while eight households in Gert Sibande will require Temporary Residential Units.

To expedite the verification process, Minister Simelane has directed that additional capacity be deployed in both provinces.

The Department of Human Settlements provides emergency housing assistance through four interventions, namely restoration, relocation, rebuilding and repairs.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson to the Minister

Tsekiso Machike

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

