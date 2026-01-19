Minister Willie Aucamp on visit at flood-hit Kruger National Park

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Mr Willie Aucamp, has today visited flood-hit Kruger National Park where he spent time assessing the damage and engaging with various stakeholders, including SANParks leadership.

“While we have witnessed major disruptions and damage owing to the heavy rains in Mpumalanga and Limpopo over the last few days, what has been even more incredible to witness has been the well-planned and executed response from the Park,” said Minister Aucamp. “Our early warning systems meant that the emergency teams could act timeously to evacuate staff and guests in a coordinated manner.”

The Minister also commended the team for applying a safety-first, human-centric approach despite facing massive disruptions to operations and infrastructure, including road and gate closures, electricity outages and interruptions to other basic services. “The outpouring of support has been tremendous,” said the Minister. “I am pleased to announce that SANParks have committed to establishing the Kruger Relief Fund to help with rebuilding efforts, emergency supplies and any other necessities.”

The Fund will be managed and audited by two independent auditing firms.

Although the indications are that the disruptive rainfall may continue over the next couple of days, the SANParks team and emergency services are well equipped to manage the situation. SANParks has confirmed that day visits remain prohibited until further notice. There are also restrictions at several gates around the park, and access is limited to essential delivery vehicles, airport transfers with valid flight tickets, officials and guests with confirmed accommodation bookings at Berg n Dal, Skukuza, and Pretoriuskop.

Having visited the Park last week when the heavy rains started, the Minister confirmed that the situation is being closely monitored, and that updates are being provided as they occur. The safety of guests, staff and infrastructure remains the highest priority. Members of the public are encouraged to follow SANParks’ official communication platforms for verified updates.

“We are grateful that no loss of lives has been recorded and evacuations have progressed smoothly, and I once again extend my gratitude to the Park’s Management team and emergency services for their swift response,” said Minister Aucamp.

SANParks will shortly issue further details about the Kruger Relief Fund.

