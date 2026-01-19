KwaZulu-Natal Education on re-marking, re-checking of examination scripts and May June 2026 NSC examination registration

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education wishes to inform National Senior Certificate candidates and members of the public about the procedures for the re-marking and re-checking of examination scripts, registration requirements for the NSC May June 2026 examinations, as well as contact details for District Offices across the province.

Re-marking and re-checking of examination scripts

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their examination results may apply for a re-mark or re-check of their examination scripts upon payment of the prescribed fees. Applications for re-marking or re-checking must be submitted once only at the relevant District or Regional Office.

The prescribed fees are as follows.

Re-mark R120.00

Re-check R30.00

Candidates may also apply for the viewing of scripts, which can only be done after the completion of a re-mark or re-check.

Viewing of scripts fee R20.00

NSC May June 2026 examination registration

The Department reminds all candidates that the closing date for registration for the NSC May June 2026 examinations is 06 February 2026.

Conditions for entry as per NSC Regulations

Registration for the NSC May June 2026 examinations is subject to the Regulations Governing the National Senior Certificate.

Candidates may only register for subjects for which they were registered in a previous November examination and for which a valid School Based Assessment mark exists.

Candidates who were absent from one or more external examination papers in the November examinations due to valid reasons such as illness, medical reasons, death in the immediate family or other special circumstances may apply.

Candidates wishing to improve their overall achievement status or rewrite one or more subjects may register. Where a candidate was absent from one or more papers with valid reasons, all papers for the registered subject or subjects must be written.

Candidates affected by examination irregularities may be granted a provincial exemption, pending the outcome of investigations.

Candidates who were unable to write or complete one or more examination papers for reasons other than illness or death in the immediate family must submit a written report from the school principal to the Head of Assessment and Examinations.

Result queries must be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.

Candidates must ensure that their names and identity numbers are correctly reflected on their statements of results and report any required corrections to the Department before 14 February 2026.

Documentary proof substantiating reasons for absenteeism must be submitted at the relevant centres of registration.

District office contact details

uMkhanyakude District

Corner Thermalethu and Telebe Street Block B 14, Mkhize

Tel: 035 573 9626 / 035 573 9629

Zululand District

Vryheid Comprehensive High School Strech Crescent, Vryheid

Tel: 034 982 3040

King Cetshwayo District

Corner Maxwell Street and Hancock Avenue, Empangeni

Tel: 035 901 1323 / 035 901 1433

uThukela District

46 Settlers Drive, Ladysmith

Tel: 039 635 4152 / 039 635 4238

uMzinyathi District

7 Watt Street, Forestdale, Dundee

Tel: 034 317 2158 / 034 328 4580

Amajuba District

113 Panorama Drive, Lennoxton, Newcastle

Tel: 034 317 2158

uMgungundlovu District

175 Jabu Ndlovu Street, Pietermaritzburg

Tel: 033 341 6443 / 033 341 6430

Ugu District

3 Jan Smuts Avenue, Port Shepstone

Tel: 039 688 8600 / 039 688 8710

uMlazi District

4th Floor, Truro House

17 Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Durban

Tel: 031 360 6763 / 031 360 6755

Pinetown District

41 Voortrekker Street, Ashley, Pinetown

Tel: 031 716 2742 / 031 716 2730

Harry Gwala District

8 Main Street, Kokstad

Tel: 037 797 3700

iLembe District

Corner Link Road and R102, KwaDukuza opposite Fire Station

Tel: 032 439 6363 / 032 439 6352 / 5

Enquiries:

Head of Communication

Mr Muzi Mahlambi

Cell: 082 519 1420

Media Liaison Officer

Mr Mlu Mtshali

Cell: 082 088 5060

