KwaZulu-Natal Education on re-marking, re-checking of examination scripts and May June 2026 NSC examination registration
The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education wishes to inform National Senior Certificate candidates and members of the public about the procedures for the re-marking and re-checking of examination scripts, registration requirements for the NSC May June 2026 examinations, as well as contact details for District Offices across the province.
Re-marking and re-checking of examination scripts
Candidates who are dissatisfied with their examination results may apply for a re-mark or re-check of their examination scripts upon payment of the prescribed fees. Applications for re-marking or re-checking must be submitted once only at the relevant District or Regional Office.
The prescribed fees are as follows.
Re-mark R120.00
Re-check R30.00
Candidates may also apply for the viewing of scripts, which can only be done after the completion of a re-mark or re-check.
Viewing of scripts fee R20.00
NSC May June 2026 examination registration
The Department reminds all candidates that the closing date for registration for the NSC May June 2026 examinations is 06 February 2026.
Conditions for entry as per NSC Regulations
Registration for the NSC May June 2026 examinations is subject to the Regulations Governing the National Senior Certificate.
Candidates may only register for subjects for which they were registered in a previous November examination and for which a valid School Based Assessment mark exists.
Candidates who were absent from one or more external examination papers in the November examinations due to valid reasons such as illness, medical reasons, death in the immediate family or other special circumstances may apply.
Candidates wishing to improve their overall achievement status or rewrite one or more subjects may register. Where a candidate was absent from one or more papers with valid reasons, all papers for the registered subject or subjects must be written.
Candidates affected by examination irregularities may be granted a provincial exemption, pending the outcome of investigations.
Candidates who were unable to write or complete one or more examination papers for reasons other than illness or death in the immediate family must submit a written report from the school principal to the Head of Assessment and Examinations.
Result queries must be submitted for investigation within 30 days after the release of results.
Candidates must ensure that their names and identity numbers are correctly reflected on their statements of results and report any required corrections to the Department before 14 February 2026.
Documentary proof substantiating reasons for absenteeism must be submitted at the relevant centres of registration.
District office contact details
uMkhanyakude District
Corner Thermalethu and Telebe Street Block B 14, Mkhize
Tel: 035 573 9626 / 035 573 9629
Zululand District
Vryheid Comprehensive High School Strech Crescent, Vryheid
Tel: 034 982 3040
King Cetshwayo District
Corner Maxwell Street and Hancock Avenue, Empangeni
Tel: 035 901 1323 / 035 901 1433
uThukela District
46 Settlers Drive, Ladysmith
Tel: 039 635 4152 / 039 635 4238
uMzinyathi District
7 Watt Street, Forestdale, Dundee
Tel: 034 317 2158 / 034 328 4580
Amajuba District
113 Panorama Drive, Lennoxton, Newcastle
Tel: 034 317 2158
uMgungundlovu District
175 Jabu Ndlovu Street, Pietermaritzburg
Tel: 033 341 6443 / 033 341 6430
Ugu District
3 Jan Smuts Avenue, Port Shepstone
Tel: 039 688 8600 / 039 688 8710
uMlazi District
4th Floor, Truro House
17 Margaret Mncadi Avenue, Durban
Tel: 031 360 6763 / 031 360 6755
Pinetown District
41 Voortrekker Street, Ashley, Pinetown
Tel: 031 716 2742 / 031 716 2730
Harry Gwala District
8 Main Street, Kokstad
Tel: 037 797 3700
iLembe District
Corner Link Road and R102, KwaDukuza opposite Fire Station
Tel: 032 439 6363 / 032 439 6352 / 5
Enquiries:
Head of Communication
Mr Muzi Mahlambi
Cell: 082 519 1420
Media Liaison Officer
Mr Mlu Mtshali
Cell: 082 088 5060
