Limpopo Transport and Community Safety on flooding incidents in Mopani and Vhembe Districts

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety urges all motorists, pedestrians and road users to exercise extreme caution when travelling, particularly when crossing low-lying bridges and flooded roads, following reports of flooding incidents and loss of lives in parts of the Mopani and Vhembe Districts.

The Department has received distressing reports of people drowning after attempting to cross flooded streams, rivers and bridges because of persistent heavy rainfall in affected areas. These weather conditions have rendered certain roads unsafe and significantly increased the risk of fatal accidents.

Speaking of the situation, MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Ms Violet Mathye, strongly cautioned road users against taking unnecessary risks.

“We are deeply concerned about the loss of lives reported in Mopani and Vhembe. We urge motorists and pedestrians to refrain from crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges. No destination is worth a human life. Floodwaters are unpredictable and can easily sweep away both people and vehicles,” said MEC Mathye.

The MEC further called on communities to cooperate with traffic officers, law enforcement agencies and disaster management teams deployed across the province.

Road users are advised to:

Avoid crossing flooded low-lying bridges and roads, even if the water appears shallow.

Obey road closure signs and instructions from traffic officials.

Use alternative routes where available.

Reduce speed and maintain safe following distances during wet and rainy conditions.

Ensure the safety of pedestrians and learners, particularly in flood-prone areas.

Traffic officers and disaster management teams remain on high alert and continue to monitor road conditions while helping where required.

The Department extends its sincere condolences to families affected by the recent tragic incidents and reiterates its call for vigilance and responsible road use during adverse weather conditions.

Road users are encouraged to stay updated through official alerts from the South African Weather Service and to report emergencies to local authorities.

