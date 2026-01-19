MEC Basikopo Makamu on fatalities caused by recent floods

The MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in Limpopo, Mr Basikopo Makamu, has expressed his sadness on the rising of the number of fatalities since the beginning of the severe weather condition that has mainly affected Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and some parts of Sekhukhune Districts in Limpopo Province. The number has now risen to seventeen since the beginning of this inclement weather.

“What is happening is now worrisome. As government, we are deeply saddened by these unwarranted fatalities that are happening in our communities. We are aware that SAPS and other agencies are still working to search for bodies of people that might have been swept away and not found yet. This severe weather condition is still there, and we still urge our people to remain extra vigilant as the heavy rains continue plague our province,” said MEC Makamu.

On the other hand, MEC Makamu has welcomed the classification of a national disaster in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002). The Head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Dr Elias Sithole, made the classification after consultations with relevant state organs and Heads of Provincial Disaster Management Centres following a comprehensive assessment of adverse weather conditions experienced since 26 December 2025.

“We welcome the classification. It is a huge milestone. The province suffered severe weather conditions that included heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with hail, strong winds and flooding, that affected mainly Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg and some parts of Sekhukhune. This weather condition resulted in the loss of lives, damage to infrastructure such as roads, schools, health centres, the environment and agriculture,” added Makamu.

MEC Makamu made oversight visits to several areas that were hardest hit, including Mbaula village in Greater Giyani, Tshakhuma in Makhado Municipality and other places in Thulamela, and gave necessary tips and advice to communities on how to behave during this rainy season.

“Our province will now work with relevant stakeholders to strengthen support to district disaster management structures to implement contingency measures and submit reports to the National Disaster Management Centre to ensure a coordinated multi-sectoral prevention, mitigation, relief and rehabilitation,” said MEC Makamu.

The MEC has sent his deepest condolences to the families of the 17 people who perished in this severe weather and to the affected communities. He further urged residents to stay indoors and remain vigilant, heed South African Weather Service warnings, avoid unnecessary travel and prioritise safety, as heavy rainfall continues in many parts of the province.

MEC Makamu said that disaster management officials are already coordinating and assisting affected communities with relief materials and support to rebuild their families. He concluded by saying the Department of Co-operative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs will continue to work closely with sister departments such as Social Development, SAPS and Emergency Management Service agencies, as well as municipalities, to preserve lives and human dignity during this rainy season.

