Premier Phophi Ramathuba welcomes national disaster classification of Limpopo floods

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has welcomed the classification of the recent floods that have affected Limpopo and other provinces as a national disaster.

The National Disaster Management Centre issued the classification after assessing the magnitude and severity of the severe weather that resulted in lightning, strong and damaging surface winds, heavy rainfall and flooding in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and North West provinces, which led to the loss of life, damage to property, infrastructure and the environment, as well as the disruption of basic services. The disaster was classified in terms of Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

“This classification has come at the right time when the extent of the damage to our infrastructure is becoming visible to all and access to some areas is slowly opening. We need all the assistance we can get to rebuild Limpopo after these devastating floods, and the help we need from national departments and agencies would be made possible through this classification,” said Premier Dr Ramathuba.

The classification will enable organs of state across the three spheres of government to further strengthen their support to disaster management structures to implement contingency arrangements and ensure that measures are put in place to enable the National Executive to effectively deal with the effects of this disaster.

The Provincial Government is engaged with quantifying the extent of the damage, costing per area, as well as detailing the necessary reports that will be submitted to the National Disaster Management Centre for assistance and approval.

Since December 2025, the province has reported about 11 deaths and massive destruction to infrastructure.

