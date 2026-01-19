3NH Introduces Budget-Friendly, Next-Generation Color Measurement Technologies That Redefine Industry Standards

color measurement values between YS3060，Xrite CI62 , Konica Minolta CM-2600d Spectrophotometer Comparison of measurement values between 3nh TS7700 and Xrite SP64 Printing density measurement：Spectrodensitometer YD5050 Plus vs xrite exact

GUANGZHOU, GUANGDONG, CHINA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen, China – 3NH, a global leader in color measurement and optical technology, is reshaping the color measurement market by delivering professional-grade accuracy, stability, and performance at accessible price points. Through innovative engineering and value-driven design, 3NH is expanding access to advanced color measurement tools for manufacturers, laboratories, and print professionals worldwide.

Disrupting the Market: Novel Budget-Friendly Color Measurement Technologies

The color measurement market has been driven by a handful of established brands for decades. In addition to high expectations for accuracy and stability, market players often set exorbitant prices to obtain their products. While the instruments perform reliably, the high prices serve to exclude small and medium manufacturers, new laboratories, and growing sectors of industry that demand precise color control. However, the market has begun to shift. Color measurement technologies of the new generation are budget friendly and are determining new possibilities for measurement technologies.

3NH is a leader in the advancement of spectrometer technologies. 3NH is redefining spectrometers by tailoring their designs to meet end user spectrum measurement requirements. In developing their technologies, 3NH has demonstrated that they have a solid understanding of the spectrometer industry by offering lower price alternatives to high end legacy spectrometers.

Reviewing Value in Color Measurement

In the past, one might have seen a spectrometer's price as a true indicator of the instrument's quality and reliability. If the instrument was expensive enough, and with the purchase of a spectrometer that was thousands of dollars, one might have assumed that the instrument would be stable, precise, and consistent. Significant improvements in optics engineering, light detectors, and LED technologies have made the same quality performance achievable at much lower prices.

New generation spectrophotometers focused on the specific requirements of modern manufacturing. No longer does a brand name cover up poor performance in measurement speed, ΔE control consistency, measurement flexibility, and standard compliance. These requirements have shifted the needs and the performance expectations of spectrophotometers away from price. This new development allows the use of disruptive technologies like the 3NH TS7700 and YS3060.

TS7700: Optical engineering at a reasonable price.

A clear sign of the quality that does not break the bank is seen with the TS7700 handheld grating spectrophotometer. During its 3 year design, all of 3NH’s original and independent prototype designs were incorporated into the TS7700, and also included a 1000-line precision blazed grating and a large-area silicon photocell array. This specific configurational design means that the TS7700 is capable of producing consistent and stable measurements at all speeds, on a wide variety of materials and surfaces.

The TS7700 gives a detailed spectrum with an optical resolution under 10 nm for most of the visible spectrum. It has an inter-instrument agreement of ΔEab ≤ 0.15, and a repeatability of ΔEab ≤ 0.02, which gives an incredible inter-instrument agreement. This level of inter-instrument agreement is usually associated with much more expensive instruments, so the TS7700 is likely a more affordable option than its competitors.

The TS7700 has the ability to measure a wide variety of materials, including plastics, textiles, metal parts coatings, packaging, food, and automotive interiors. The TS7700's ability to measure a broad array of materials is likely due to the versatility of the measurements and the ability to work in demanding manufacturing environments.

YS3060 Compared with X-Rite CI64

Feature 3NH YS3060 X-Rite CI64

Spectral accuracy High High

Repeatability High High

Inter-instrument agreement Stable Stable

Typical industries Automotive, printing, plastics, metal coating, materials Automotive, materials

Cost level Moderate High

Challenging Premium Benchmarks Through Data Consistency

In comparative test scenarios, modern 3NH spectrophotometers have evidenced a strong alignment in the spectral curves, LAB (Lightness, a-axis, and b-axis), ∆E (delta E), and overall color difference with other proven benchmark instruments. The TS7700 has demonstrated significant cost reduction in the field compared to premium handheld spectrophotometers.

Just as the YS3060 grating spectrophotometer has demonstrated consistent performance in comparison to more expensive portable sphere spectrophotometers. In the areas of repeatability, inter-instrument, and overall ∆E evaluation, the YS3060 has proven a reliable substitute in color matching and Quality Assurance (QA) workflows.

This level of consistent performance doesn’t happen by chance. These innovative optical systems, stable calibration mechanisms, and the strict quality control in the manufacturing process result in this performance.Beyond Spectrophotometry: Affordable Precision in Density and ΔE Measurement

For 3NH, market disruption goes beyond spectrophotometry to packaging and printing, where process control entails the measurement of density and color difference. The YD5050 Plus spectrodensitometer, for example, is in keeping with the 3NH philosophy in this respect.

Reliability on printing density measuring and ΔE evaluation is printed on the YD5050 Plus, which is as commendable as industry favorite devices from the exact series. For color consistency, YD5050 Plus also enables cost efficiency for print stores. Additionally, it enhances the print industry’s competitive quality by low cost.

Conclusion

The industry of color measurement has shifted. The assumption of the existence of a relationship between price and quality is no longer the case with products. 3NH is a leader of driving down costs and combining disparate industry components such as, optical systems, intelligent systems, and technology driven systems.

Even the most expensive industry offerings are now outperformed and driven down in cost by the instruments such as the TS7700 and the YS3060, which prove that low cost and accuracy, stability, and compliance to global standards. These first of kind offerings are above and beyond the notion of an option. Within the industry of color measurement, 3NH has disrupted the industry from simply lowering the cost, but to the redefining and the true standard of to what extremes the technology of measurement color should be.

About 3NH

3NH is a leading manufacturer of color measurement instruments and optical solutions, specializing in spectrophotometers, colorimeters, gloss meters, and densitometers. With a strong focus on innovation, precision, and affordability, 3NH serves industries including automotive, plastics, coatings, textiles, printing, and packaging worldwide.For more information,

