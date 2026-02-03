Southern California Medical Center Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™

Ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of Southern California Medical Center’s new Urgent Care in El Monte, joined by community leaders, local officials, and SCMC staff. SCMC leadership and staff join community partners in celebrating the grand opening of the new Urgent Care at the El Monte clinic.

Southern California Medical Center earns the 2026 Great Place to Work® Certification, celebrating a culture of trust, collaboration, and employee excellence.

EL MONTE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Medical Center is proud to announce that it has been Certified™ as a Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This recognition is especially meaningful because it is based entirely on confidential feedback from employees about their real workplace experience.

This year’s results show that employee sentiment at Southern California Medical Center is 11 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company, reflecting continued progress in building a culture grounded in respect, teamwork, and shared purpose. The feedback highlights an environment where employees feel supported, valued, and connected to the organization’s mission.

Great Place To Work is widely recognized as the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Its certification is awarded solely based on employee feedback related to trust, leadership, and the overall work environment, making it a meaningful indicator of organizational culture.

In an industry facing workforce shortages, rising patient demand, and increasing operational pressure, Southern California Medical Center continues to prioritize a workplace culture that supports retention, engagement, and professional growth. The organization views employee experience as a strategic priority, recognizing that stable, supported teams are essential to maintaining access, continuity, and quality of care for the communities it serves.

Southern California Medical Center operates multiple clinic locations across Los Angeles County and provides care to diverse communities with varying healthcare needs. The organization places strong emphasis on collaboration, accountability, and employee well-being, recognizing that a positive workplace culture is essential to sustaining high-quality, patient-centered care.

This recognition reinforces Southern California Medical Center’s ongoing commitment to creating a supportive, mission-driven workplace where employees can thrive while continuing to serve their communities with compassion and excellence.

