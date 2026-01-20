WORTHGROUP Architects & Designers Celebrates 35 Years of Crafting Spaces That Honor Culture, Community, and Connection

Hoċokata Ṫi Cultural Center and Museum - Shakopee, Minnesota Marriot TownePlace and SpringHill Suites, Avon, CO in Vail Valley Inn of the Mountain Gods - Mescalero, New Mexico

WORTHGROUP has partnered with nearly 90 Tribal Nations - designing spaces that drive economic growth, strengthen identity, and support sovereignty.

Our work continues to be guided by the values that shaped this firm from day one: creativity, integrity, and a deep respect for the sovereignty and cultural values of the communities we serve.” — Travis Bryan

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WORTHGROUP Architects & Designers proudly honors 35 years of dedicated partnership, design excellence, and deep-seated collaboration with Tribal Nations, hospitality , community-focused, and entertainment markets throughout North America. Since its founding in 1990, the firm has been driven by a mission to design spaces that respect culture, enrich community, and reflect the aspirations of the people they serve.From its early beginnings as a boutique hospitality design studio to its role today as a trusted national leader in Tribal architecture and planning, WORTHGROUP has remained steadfast in its belief that great design is built on trusting, long-term relationships. The firm specializes in weaving elements of the Client's sacred heritage, background, and sense of place into bespoke designs that truly capture the Spirit of the Nation. "We're proud to mark 35 years of meaningful co-creation and collaboration with our clients and partners," said Travis Bryan, CEO of WORTHGROUP Architects & Designers. Throughout its history, WORTHGROUP has partnered with nearly 90 Tribal Nations across the United States, helping realize a diverse portfolio of projects, including world-class cultural centers, resorts, travel plazas, administration buildings, and community facilities. Each project reflects the firm's multi-disciplinary approach by integrating architecture, interior design , and master planning to create environments that tell the Nation's unique stories and celebrate identity.Recent and notable work includes the culturally significant Chicken Ranch Casino Resort for the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California, the Avon dual-brand hotel for JMA Ventures, Inc., and the award-winning Hočąkata Ṫi Cultural Center for the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Minnesota.________________________________________A Legacy of Partnership and Design Milestones:As we look back on the firm's history, starting in the hospitality and entertainment industries, we recognize key milestones that reflect our journey toward a dedicated Tribal partnership.• 1995: The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada, opens to the public.• 2002: A Foundational Partnership. WORTHGROUP is awarded the opportunity to design the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino for the Mescalero Apache Tribe in New Mexico. This project solidified our commitment to culturally driven design.• 2005: Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort and Casino opens to the public.• 2005: WORTHGROUP is awarded the business for the French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel in Indiana.• 2007: French Lick Springs Hotel and West Baden Springs Hotel reopen after renovation.• 2011: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, Catoosa, Oklahoma.• 2013: Deepening Our Relationship. Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Prior Lake, Minnesota.• 2017: Honoring History, Looking Ahead. Mystic Lake Center Event and Conference Facility.• 2019: The Pinnacle of Cultural Expression. Hoċokata Ṫi Community Cultural Center.• 2020: A Vision Realized. Chicken Ranch Casino Resort, Jamestown, California.• 2024: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, All-Suite Hotel Renovation.• 2024: Chicken Ranch Casino Resort opens to the public.As the firm looks ahead, WORTHGROUP remains focused on designing the next generation of destination and community spaces that embody cultural storytelling, generational vision, and respectful innovation in immersive guest experiences across the United States."This milestone isn't just a celebration of longevity; it's a celebration of trust and passion," said Bryan Hamlin, Partner and Chief Design Officer. "We approach every project with the deep understanding that we are translating a Nation's vision into the built environment. We truly love what we do, and our greatest reward is seeing a community's identity proudly expressed in their new space. It is an honor we carry forward every day."________________________________________About WORTHGROUP Architects & DesignersWORTHGROUP Architects & Designers is a full-service architecture and design firm specializing in culturally sensitive design for Tribal Nations, hospitality, gaming, and entertainment environments. Founded in 1990, the firm is dedicated to creating spaces that are inspired by place, shaped by culture, and designed to connect people with their heritage and future. With studios in Denver, Las Vegas, and Reno, WORTHGROUP has completed award-winning projects for clients across the United States and Canada.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.