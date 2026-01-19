Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola assesses flood impact in Mopani District, 19 Jan

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Namane Dickson Masemola, will undertake an official oversight visit to the Greater Giyani Municipality, located within the Mopani District Municipality, to assess the impact of the recent floods that have been classified as a national disaster.

The visit forms part of government’s coordinated response to the disaster and is aimed at obtaining a comprehensive understanding of the extent of the damage to infrastructure, communities, and essential services in the affected areas. During the visit, the Deputy Minister will engage with the Mopani District Municipality, Greater Giyani Municipality, disaster management teams, and other key stakeholders to assess current relief interventions, challenges on the ground, and measures being implemented to support affected communities.

The engagement will also provide an opportunity to evaluate the effectiveness of response and recovery efforts, as well as to identify areas requiring urgent intervention and additional support to ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

Date: 19 January 2026

Time: 09:00

Venue: Mopani District Municipality

Media Enquiries

Musa Maud Mkaliphi

Media Liaison Officer to Deputy Minister Dr Masemola

Cell: 063 271 3498 / 060 204 2563

Legadima Leso

Head of Communications,CoGTA

Cell: 066 479 9904

