Minister Siviwe Gwarube visits Eldorado Park to highlight school safety, anti-bullying and GBV, 19 Jan

Members of the media are invited to attend a Back-to-School engagement led by the Minister of Basic Education at Eldorado Park, focusing on school safety, anti-bullying and the prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) in schools. Mr Matome Chilloane, MEC of Education in Gauteng and Ambassador Kramer, EU Ambassador to South Africa, will join the Minister on this visit.

This forms part of the Minister’s 2026 Back-to-School Campaign and underscores government’s commitment to ensuring that schools are safe, inclusive spaces conducive to teaching and learning.

The engagement will also include a high-level partnership announcement, during which the European Union Ambassador will join the Minister to publicly sign the European Union’s €5 million contribution towards a national GBV prevention and response programme in schools.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event under the following details:

Date: Tomorrow, Monday, 19 January 2026

Time: 07h00

Venue: Eldorado Park Secondary School, Eldorado Park, Gauteng

Media enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

