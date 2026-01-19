Airport Automation Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Between 2026 and 2030, Reaching $10.91B by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Airport Automation Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The airport automation market is rapidly evolving as airports worldwide seek to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through advanced technology. This sector is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing air traffic and the adoption of innovative automated solutions. Below is a detailed look at the market’s size, key growth drivers, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Airport Automation Market

The airport automation market has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $8.46 billion in 2025 to $8.91 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. This earlier growth phase was largely driven by the initial implementation of automated baggage handling systems, widespread use of self-service check-in kiosks, deployment of airport management software, enhanced security screening equipment, and the early automation of traffic and border control processes.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its robust growth, reaching $10.91 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.2%. This anticipated expansion will be fueled by increased automation in retail and passenger services, the integration of AI-powered maintenance and operational systems, adoption of predictive traffic control technologies, growth in biometric and automated security solutions, and the development of fully interconnected smart airport ecosystems. Key trends forecasted include the use of predictive maintenance for airport equipment, biometric-enabled passenger processing to speed up throughput, expanded automated baggage handling and tracking, implementation of energy-efficient automation solutions, and leveraging real-time analytics for optimizing passenger flow and operations.

Understanding Airport Automation and Its Role in Aviation

Airport automation involves the use of various technologies and systems to streamline airport operations, boost efficiency, enhance passenger satisfaction, and strengthen security measures. This modernization effort plays a vital role in upgrading airport infrastructure, helping airports meet the increasing demands of the aviation sector while improving operational workflows and safety standards.

Primary Factor Accelerating Growth in the Airport Automation Market

One of the most critical drivers propelling the airport automation market is the rising volume of air traffic. Air traffic volume measures the number of aircraft movements within a specific airspace, airport, or region over a given time frame. Growth in global business travel and expanding international economic activities contribute significantly to this increase. Airport automation supports handling this surge by optimizing airspace usage, improving communication between air traffic controllers and pilots, minimizing human errors, and enhancing overall operational safety and efficiency. For example, in July 2025, Airports Council International (ACI) World reported that global passenger traffic exceeded 9.4 billion travelers in 2024, marking an 8.4% increase from 2023. This surge in air travel directly boosts demand for sophisticated airport automation solutions.

Leading Region in the Airport Automation Market Share

In 2025, Asia-Pacific stood as the dominant region in the airport automation market. The market report also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

