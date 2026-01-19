Global Market Visionary Raj Shah to Shape the Dialogue on the Future of Functional Nutrition at Functional Food&Wellness

Functional Food & Wellness Summit 2026

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bangkok, Thailand | January 2026 — Coherent Market Insights (CMI) today announced its participation as a Knowledge Partner and Advisory Committee Member at the Functional Food & Wellness Summit 2026 , to be held January 20–21, 2026, at the Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel, Bangkok.A key highlight of this collaboration is the participation of Mr. Raj Shah, CEO and Founder of Coherent Market Insights, who will deliver a featured 30-minute speaking session as part of the summit agenda. During the session, Mr. Shah will present CMI’s latest research report titled:“Functional Food Market Analysis in EMEA & Asia Pacific – Opportunity Spectrum and Future Outlook.”Widely recognized as a global authority in market intelligence and strategic foresight, Raj Shah will share data-driven insights into the evolving dynamics of the global functional food market. His presentation will explore key market forces, growth catalysts, and emerging opportunities shaping functional nutrition across EMEA and Asia Pacific, with a particular focus on innovation, consumer behavior, and investment trends.“The functional food market is undergoing a structural shift as nutrition becomes embedded into everyday consumption rather than positioned as a niche wellness choice,” said Raj Shah, CEO and Founder of Coherent Market Insights. “Asia Pacific is emerging as a major growth engine for functional foods, while EMEA continues to drive demand for clinically validated, clean-label, and purpose-driven nutrition solutions. Brands that align science, transparency, and consumer trust will define the next phase of market leadership.”The session will bring together senior executives, innovators, brand owners, investors, and decision-makers from across the global functional food and wellness ecosystem, offering strategic perspectives on how preventive health, lifestyle changes, and post-pandemic consumer priorities are reshaping food innovation.Key Insights from the Research Presentation Include:Functional nutrition entering everyday diets, moving beyond supplementation into daily food consumptionRising health awareness and preventive care trends driving demand for immunity, gut health, and metabolic benefitsInnovation transforming traditional food categories, from beverages and bakery to snacks and fortified staplesAsia Pacific emerging as a high-growth consumption and innovation hub, supported by urbanization and rising incomesGrowing emphasis on scientific validation and clean-label formulations, influencing R&D and product positioning strategiesUnder Raj Shah’s leadership, Coherent Market Insights has built a strong global reputation for delivering high-impact market intelligence across food & beverage, healthcare, chemicals, sustainability, and emerging technology sectors. As Knowledge Partner at the Functional Food & Wellness Summit 2026, CMI will contribute strategic research perspectives to support informed decision-making and long-term industry growth.The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing innovation, regulatory understanding, and market expansion within the global functional nutrition landscape.Event DetailsEvent: Functional Food & Wellness Summit 2026Date: January 20–21, 2026Venue: Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel, Bangkok, Thailand (10400)Website: https://ffwsummit.com To learn more about Coherent Market Insights and Raj Shah’s participation at the Functional Food & Wellness Summit 2026, visit:

