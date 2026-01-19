Top Floor Spring Manufacturer Reports Strong Growth Driven by Innovation and Market Demand

XINGANGDONG ROAD, HAIZHU DISTRICT, GUANGZHOU, GUANGZHOU, CHINA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the competitive world of industrial hardware and door control systems, Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. has emerged as a leading Top Floor Spring Manufacturer with noteworthy performance and strategic development. The company’s continued focus on innovation, quality control, and market expansion is not only enhancing its global footprint but also shaping industry standards for door hardware products.

In the fiscal year ending 2025, the global demand for floor spring mechanisms used in commercial and residential buildings increased by over 8% compared to 2024, driven by rapid urbanization and renovation of aging infrastructure, especially in Asia and the Middle East. Analysts estimate that the floor spring market will exceed USD 1.2 billion by 2028, indicating strong and sustained growth potential.

Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. recorded a 22% year-over-year revenue increase in 2025, significantly higher than the industry average of 12%. This growth was fueled by strong orders from both domestic and international markets. The company’s innovative approach to product design and manufacturing excellence has enabled it to meet diverse customer requirements and sustain competitiveness in an industry that values precision and reliability.

The company’s product range includes top-quality floor springs, door closers, patch fittings, and related architectural hardware. In 2025, floor spring products accounted for nearly 45% of the company’s total sales volume, reflecting strong trust from customers in these critical components for smooth and controlled door operation.

A spokesperson for Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. stated, “Our commitment to quality and innovation remains steadfast. We have invested significantly in R&D and automation technology to ensure that every product meets the highest industry standards. This is essential for maintaining reliability and customer satisfaction across all sectors we serve.”

Strategic Investments in Technology and Quality

In 2025, the company completed a major upgrade to its primary production facility in Anhui Province, expanding its manufacturing capacity by 30% and introducing advanced CNC machining centers and precision testing equipment. These upgrades have improved production efficiency by an estimated 25%, reduced defect rates to less than 0.5%, and shortened delivery lead times.

In addition to floor springs, the company’s Door Closer products have seen strong demand, particularly in institutional and commercial projects where safety and durability are critical. Door closers are essential for fire safety compliance, and in many markets, they are required by building codes. Anhui Haida’s door closers have achieved favorable evaluations in independent performance tests, with durability ratings exceeding 500,000 cycles in endurance testing.

The company also offers a range of Patch Fitting solutions used in frameless glass door systems for high-end office towers and luxury retail spaces. Patch fittings provide both aesthetic appeal and functional stability for modern architectural designs. Market feedback suggests that the company’s patch fittings are competitive in performance and price, contributing to increased adoption in international projects.

Expanding Global Reach

Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. has steadily expanded its presence in overseas markets, with a strong focus on Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and North America. Exports now represent approximately 58% of the company’s total revenue, up from 50% in the previous year.

In early 2025, the company signed new distribution agreements in Germany and the United Arab Emirates, opening additional channels for product sales and after-sales services. In China, the company’s products are widely used in large-scale commercial projects, including airports, hospitals, and office complexes, where reliability and long product life are essential.

Market analysts point out that Anhui Haida’s success in global markets is tied to its ability to comply with international quality standards. Most of its products carry CE certification for European markets, and the company has implemented ISO 9001 quality management systems to support consistent product quality and customer service excellence.

Customer Satisfaction and After-Sales Support

Customer satisfaction is a key priority for Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. The company operates a dedicated technical support team that assists clients with installation guidance, maintenance advice, and troubleshooting. In 2025, customer satisfaction surveys indicated that over 92% of clients rated the company’s after-sales service as “excellent” or “very good.”

The company’s comprehensive warranty program and responsive support network have helped strengthen customer loyalty and repeat business. The company has also established regional service centers in key markets to shorten response times and provide localized support.

Emphasis on Sustainable Practices

As sustainability becomes an increasing concern in manufacturing, Anhui Haida has taken steps to reduce its environmental footprint. The company has implemented energy-efficient systems in its production facilities, including solar-powered operations and optimized waste reduction practices. In 2025, energy consumption per unit of output decreased by 15%, aligning with industry best practices for sustainable manufacturing.

The company also actively manages material sourcing to minimize environmental impact, prioritizing recyclable materials and minimizing waste wherever possible. These efforts support the company’s long-term vision of responsible manufacturing and are increasingly important to international customers.

Industry Recognition and Awards

In recognition of its achievements, Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. received several industry awards in 2025 for product quality and export performance. These accolades underline the company’s position as a trusted supplier in the architectural hardware sector.

Industry experts note that the company’s success is rooted in its balanced approach: investing in technology and innovation while maintaining efficient production and responsive customer support.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to 2026 and beyond, Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. plans to further expand its product lines and explore smart hardware solutions that integrate with building automation systems. The company is exploring IoT-enabled door hardware that can monitor performance and support predictive maintenance, anticipating future trends in smart buildings and digital infrastructure.

With continued investments in research and strategic market development, the company aims to sustain its growth trajectory and reinforce its status as a leading Top Floor Spring Manufacturer globally.

About Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd.

Anhui Haida Door Control Equipment Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of door control systems and architectural hardware founded in 2008. The company specializes in producing high-quality floor springs, door closers, patch fittings, and related products. Serving a wide range of industries including commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial sectors, the company is committed to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Its products are widely used in domestic and international construction projects, and the company continues to expand its global market presence with reliable products and excellent service.

Address: 2nd Floor, No.183, TingYuan Road, XinGangDong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou

Official Website: www.hedashelving.com



