Blood Plasma Market Grows at 7.1% CAGR Through 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Blood Plasma Market

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global blood plasma market is entering a phase of sustained expansion, supported by rising demand for plasma-derived therapies and continued investments in collection and fractionation infrastructure. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 33.5 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach US$ 54.2 billion by 2033, registering a healthy CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. This growth builds on a historical CAGR of 6.3% recorded between 2020 and 2024, highlighting the structurally resilient nature of plasma-based therapeutics within the broader biopharmaceutical landscape.

Plasma Characteristics and Therapeutic Importance

Plasma represents approximately 55% of total blood volume and is a complex mixture of more than 700 proteins and biologically active substances essential for maintaining physiological balance. It plays a critical role in regulating blood pressure, body temperature, and the transport of nutrients, hormones, and proteins throughout the body. Key plasma proteins such as immunoglobulins, albumin, and clotting factors form the backbone of several life-saving therapies. Plasma-derived products are indispensable in the treatment of hemophilia, immune deficiencies, autoimmune disorders, liver diseases, and severe trauma, positioning plasma as a strategic raw material in modern medicine.

Key Industry Highlights

North America currently leads the global blood plasma market due to its extensive plasma collection network, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and strong reimbursement frameworks, particularly for immunoglobulin therapies. Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing regional market, driven by increasing diagnosis of immunodeficiency disorders, rapid hospital expansion, and growing awareness of plasma-based treatments. By product category, immunoglobulins dominate global revenues owing to their broad clinical applications and chronic usage patterns, while hyperimmune globulins represent the fastest growing segment, supported by targeted therapies and rising infectious disease risks.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

A major driver of market growth is the rising global burden of immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders. Improved diagnostic capabilities have significantly expanded the identified patient population requiring long-term immunoglobulin therapy. Intravenous and subcutaneous immunoglobulins are now standard treatments across a wide range of immune-related and neurological conditions, many of which require lifelong administration. This chronic, high-volume usage structurally underpins rising plasma consumption and reinforces the revenue dominance of immunoglobulin products. Another critical growth catalyst is the expansion of plasma collection infrastructure. The United States alone operates more than 1,200 active plasma collection centers, with major players such as CSL, Grifols, Takeda, and Octapharma driving network expansion. Advanced plasmapheresis technologies are increasing yield per donation, improving cost efficiency, and enhancing supply availability for downstream fractionation.

Market Restraints and Operational Challenges

Despite robust investments, the market continues to face supply–demand imbalances, particularly for polyvalent immunoglobulins. Any disruption in donor participation, logistics, or regulatory oversight can lead to product shortages, impacting patient access and short-term volume growth. In addition, plasma fractionation remains highly regulated and capital intensive. Stringent requirements related to donor safety, viral inactivation, traceability, and quality control increase manufacturing complexity and costs. These factors raise entry barriers, limit pricing flexibility, and moderately temper the pace of market expansion.

Emerging Opportunities and High-Growth Segments

Significant growth opportunities are emerging in the albumin segment, which is increasingly used beyond traditional indications into critical care, sepsis management, and perioperative settings. Expanding intensive care infrastructure in Asia Pacific, particularly in China and India, is accelerating albumin adoption. Additional opportunities lie in rare and chronic disorders such as hereditary angioedema, von Willebrand disease, and hemophilia, where plasma-derived clotting factors remain essential, especially in cost-sensitive markets. The development of hyperimmune globulins for targeted infectious and prophylactic applications also offers premium pricing potential and portfolio diversification for manufacturers.

Category-wise and End-User Insights

By plasma type, immunoglobulins accounted for approximately 47% of global revenues around 2025 and are expected to maintain leadership due to their extensive clinical indications and high revenue per liter of plasma. By end user, hospitals dominate the market with an estimated 55% share, reflecting their central role in acute care, complex surgeries, trauma management, and administration of high-dose plasma therapies. While outpatient infusion centers are expanding, hospitals are expected to retain clear leadership over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

North America commands around 42% of global demand, supported by strong reimbursement, high diagnosis rates, and regulatory confidence. Asia Pacific is forecast to deliver the highest growth rate, driven by healthcare expansion, local fractionation investments, and supportive public–private initiatives aimed at improving self-sufficiency in plasma-derived products.

Companies Covered in Global Blood Plasma Market

Biotest AG

CSL

GC Biopharma Corp

Grifols

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Kedrion S.p.A.

LFB

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Blood Plasma Market Segmentation

By Plasma Type

Albumin

Factor VIII

Factor IX

Immunoglobulin

Hyperimmune Globulin

Others

By Application

Hemophilia

Immunodeficiency Diseases

Von Willebrand’s Disease

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Recent Developments

Recent developments include Takeda’s deployment of advanced plasmapheresis technologies in the U.S. and strategic commercialization partnerships such as Biotest’s collaboration with Kedrion. Collectively, these dynamics position the blood plasma market as a high-growth, strategically critical segment within the global healthcare industry.

