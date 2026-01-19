Luminant Works Expands into Europe to Power Salesforce Agentforce Globally with Trusted Data

Luminant Works Global

Luminant Works announces new leadership, opens headquarters in London, combining Informatica and Salesforce expertise to support Agentic AI and data management

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luminant Works, a specialised Master Data Management (MDM) services Premier partner to Informatica, today announced its strategic expansion into the United Kingdom and Europe. Building on its success in North America and Southeast Asia, Luminant Works Global (LWG) is establishing its headquarters in London to assist enterprises in deploying Salesforce’s Agentforce through data management and Informatica MDM solutions.

As enterprises adopt Agentic AI worldwide, the demand for unified data has increased exponentially, but many organisations still suffer the paucity of Trusted Data. LWG aims to bridge the gap between Trusted Data and AI-driven Customer Experience (CX) and extend its services globally to include the UK , Europe and the Middle East & Africa. By combining its status as an Informatica partner with its Salesforce Crest Partner standing, LWG offers specialised services to enable the scaled deployment of Agentforce for Salesforce customers.

Fuelling the Engine of Agentic AI

The expansion follows Salesforce's acquisition of Informatica in November 2025. LWG intends to be among the first services firms to integrate global MDM and Data Governance expertise to support the merged technology stack.

"Without clean customer data, Agentic AI is like a Ferrari without wheels. Gartner has projected that a significant percentage of AI projects may be cancelled if they lack clear value or governance," said Bhawani Shankar, CEO of Luminant Works Global. "Our expansion ensures global enterprises avoid these risks. By combining our data expertise with the new Salesforce-Informatica landscape, we help organizations harvest the true potential of Agentic AI and realize the value of Agentforce offerings."

Leadership and Global Reach

Luminant Works Global will be led by an experienced, senior team based in London and Chennai:

• Bhawani Shankar (CEO): A techno-commercial leader based in London since 1989. Shankar brings comprehensive experience as a former Deputy CIO, an Analyst & Consultant (including close to eight years at Gartner), as well as P&L leader at major tech firms including HCL Tech, Cognizant, and Wipro.

• ‘Govi’ Govindarajan (Chief Customer Success Officer): The founder of Luminant Works (established in Chennai in 2019), Govindarajan is a data scientist with 25 years of experience. He has led data transformations for global clients in Financial Services, Utilities, Retail, and Hospitality across North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

"Historically, up to 87% of AI projects have failed to reach production, primarily due to data quality issues. Clean, consistent customer data is the backbone of scaled Agentic AI, and 2026 is the year when enterprises will begin to deploy Agentforce across their operations," said Govindarajan. "Our data heritage builds on our Informatica MDM experience, and our portfolio now extends to Databricks, IBM, and other data platforms valuable to Salesforce customers."

Operational Footprint

With about 250 associates and a global footprint including offices in London, San Francisco, Munich, Manila, and Kuala Lumpur, LWG provides "follow-the-sun" support and implementation. The company’s operations and innovation centre in Chennai continues to drive technical delivery, housing experts who have deployed Informatica and Agentforce solutions for clients worldwide.

About Luminant Works Global

Luminant Works Global (LWG) is a data services firm dedicated to powering AI-driven customer experiences. Holding partner status with both Informatica and Salesforce, LWG specializes in Master Data Management (MDM) and Agentic AI. LWG assists global enterprises in Banking, Insurance, Telecom, and Retail in transforming fragmented data into unified assets that drive business growth.

