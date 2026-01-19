From Tigers to Temples: Madhya Pradesh to Unveil Bespoke Indian Journeys at FITUR Madrid 2026

Khajuraho Group of Monuments - A UNESCO World Heritage Site A prehistoric refuge still echoing stories from thousands of years ago. Sanchi Stupa - a UNESCO World Heritage Site Thunderous Splendor of Dhuandhar Waterfalls – Jabalpur Bandhavgarh National Park known for Royal Bengal Tigers

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) is pleased to announce its strategic participation in the upcoming FITUR Madrid 2026, one of the world’s leading international tourism trade fairs. The event, scheduled from 21-25 January 2026, will see MPTB unveil the diverse and profound cultural, wildlife, and heritage experiences of Central India to the vibrant Spanish and European travel market.The Madhya Pradesh delegation will be led by Dr. Abhay Arvind Bedekar, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Mr. Ram Tiwari, Deputy Director, Film Division, and Dr. Neelam Rawat, Head of Department, Social Media and Digital Marketing, MPTB. They will be accompanied by a delegation of key stakeholders representing the diverse verticals of Madhya Pradesh’s tourism ecosystem, including luxury hotels, adventure tourism operators, heritage property managers, and travel agents.MPTB is keen to forge strong partnerships with Spanish tour operators, travel agencies, and media. The delegation looks forward to productive B2B meetings to discuss collaborative opportunities, develop new tour packages, and create compelling itineraries tailored for the discerning Spanish traveler.A Land of UNESCO Wonders and BeyondMadhya Pradesh, known as "The Heart of Incredible India," is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites that will be a central focus of the presentation. The awe-inspiring Khajuraho Group of Monuments, renowned for their exquisite temple architecture and erotic sculptures. The magnificent Bhimbetka Rock Shelters, offering a glimpse into prehistoric life through ancient cave paintings. The timeless architectural marvels of Sanchi Stupa, a seminal monument of Buddhist heritage and peace, along with 15 additional sites included in UNESCO’s Tentative List.Beyond these global treasures, Madhya Pradesh offers the Spanish market unparalleled wildlife safaris in Bandhavgarh, Kanha, and Pench National Parks – the inspiration for Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book. The state also boasts vibrant cultural cities like Orchha and Mandu, spiritual journeys along the Narmada River, and emerging experiences in gastronomy, adventure, and wellness tourism.Spain is a key source market for experienced travelers seeking depth and authenticity, at FITUR 2026, MPTB aims to present Madhya Pradesh not just as a destination, but as a transformative journey through India’s soul—from the roar of the tiger to the spiritual silence of our ancient stupas.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will be exhibitioning at Stall No. 8F03 at the IFEMA Madrid, Spain from 21-25 January 2026. All media representatives, trade partners, and industry stakeholders will be able to interact with the MPTB officials and stakeholders at their booth for detailed presentations, one-on-one meetings, and a taste of central India’s renowned hospitality.

Madhya Pradesh | Mann Bhaya Jo Tu Ghar Aaya | A Melodious Journey with Anoushka Shankar

