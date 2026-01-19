Elite Dental Force & Wrench.AI announce AI consulting suite advancing dental operational intelligence for Offices/DSOs

Wrench ai and EDF

Elite Dental Force partners with Wrench.AI to launch an AI-driven consulting suite, transforming dental practice operations and intelligence.

By merging cutting-edge AI with dental expertise, we’re not just improving operations - we’re reshaping the future of dental practice management.” — Elite Dental Force Inc.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite Dental Force Inc. (EDF), a SaaS infrastructure company focused on rebuilding the revenue systems beneath dentistry, has partnered with Wrench.AI to launch a new AI enablement suite designed to improve clarity, workflow consistency, and operational alignment across dental practices and Dental Support Organizations (DSOs). The suite represents the first step in EDF’s long-term mission to bring transparency and predictability to dental billing and reimbursement - historically one of the most fragmented and opaque segments of healthcare.Today, dental teams face mounting administrative burden, payer complexity, staffing shortages, and significant revenue leakage across scheduling, case acceptance, eligibility, claim submission, and accounts receivable. These challenges are compounded by the lack of interoperability between practice management systems, payers, and clearinghouses, leaving practices without reliable infrastructure to support clean and predictable financial outcomes.EDF’s new AI enablement suite introduces five specialized agents that support practice teams inside their existing workflows:Scheduling Efficiency Agent, Improves schedule utilization, recall and reactivation workflows, provider coordination, and appointment dependencies.Case Acceptance Agent, Standardizes financial and insurance communication, objection handling, and patient decision sequencing to reduce treatment abandonment and improve conversion.Insurance Intelligence Agent, guides teams through eligibility, benefits, payer documentation expectations, and denial prevention using existing portal and PMS workflows without accessing Protected Health Information (PHI).RCM Performance Agent, supports accounts receivable processes, claim follow up, write-off analysis, and revenue cycle playbooks to improve reimbursement velocity and reduce preventable waste.Operations Alignment Agent, Enables on-boarding, SOP development, KPI tracking, and cross-role handoffs for offices and DSOs scaling multi-location operations.Unlike consulting models, the agents do not replace staff or adjudicate claims. Instead, they serve as a foundational enablement layer, helping organizations standardize processes today while preparing for EDF’s future infrastructure phase, which will introduce compute-driven eligibility, payer rules, and automated reimbursement intelligence.“Dentistry was never given real revenue infrastructure,” said Alvin Uta’i, Founder and CEO of Elite Dental Force Inc. “Our goal is to remove ambiguity from eligibility, billing, and reimbursement so future generations of providers operate with clarity instead of chaos. This first suite is focused on enablement and standardization, paving the way for the compute layer that comes next.”The suite operates without direct PMS integration and without handling PHI, enabling fast deployment and eliminating compliance friction. Practices retain full control of data, payer access, and clearinghouse connections while benefiting from standardized workflows and cross-role alignment.EDF’s long-term mission centers on reconstructing the operational software infrastructure dentistry runs on, bringing clarity and transparency to a financial ecosystem that has historically lacked both.About Elite Dental Force Inc.Elite Dental Force is a SaaS infrastructure company focused on rebuilding the operational and financial systems beneath dentistry to enable clean claims, predictable reimbursement, and transparent revenue operations. Based in Saratoga Springs, Utah, Elite Dental Force combines dental RCM expertise with emerging compute architectures to modernize the industry's financial backbone. For more information, visit elitedentalforce.com.About Wrench.AI Inc. Wrench.AI provides AI and automation technologies that enable organizations to improve operational performance, enhance scalability, and accelerate digital transformation across their existing systems. Learn more at wrench.ai.

