The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Ground Handling Services Market to Reach $40.59B by 2030, Growing at 6.4% CAGR

Expected to grow to $40.59 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The ground handling services market has seen significant expansion recently, reflecting the growing demands of the aviation sector. As air travel increases worldwide and airports modernize, the need for efficient ground handling solutions continues to rise. This overview explores the market size, the main factors driving its growth, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Expanding Market Size and Projected Growth of Ground Handling Services

The ground handling services market has experienced robust growth over recent years. It is expected to rise from $29.45 billion in 2025 to $31.61 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This increase has been fueled by the surge in global air traffic, which demands more aircraft turnaround services. Additionally, expanding airport infrastructure calls for more comprehensive ground handling operations. Airlines are placing greater emphasis on reducing turnaround times to boost operational efficiency. There is also a rising trend of outsourcing these services to specialized providers, along with the establishment of standardized procedures for refueling, towing, cleaning, and marshalling.

Download a free sample of the ground handling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8839&type=smp

Looking further ahead, the market is set to continue strong growth, reaching $40.59 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4%. This forecasted expansion is driven by ongoing airport modernization projects that encourage the adoption of advanced ground handling technologies. Increased automation, including electric ground support equipment, aims to enhance efficiency. The rise of low-cost carriers is also creating a need for rapid, cost-effective turnaround services. Digital platforms enabling real-time monitoring of ground operations are becoming more common, alongside the growth of global aviation fleets which ensures long-term demand. Key trends include automation of baggage and cargo workflows, demand for faster turnaround times, expansion of low-cost carriers boosting volumes, more outsourcing of ground support services, and integrated packages combining ground handling with passenger services.

Understanding Ground Handling Services and Their Role

Ground handling services encompass a wide range of support activities designed to assist aircraft during ground repositioning, preparation, and flight completion. These services include both customer service functions and ramp operations. The main goal is to speed up processes, increase accuracy, and reduce aircraft turnaround time. Efficient ground handling enhances an airport’s ability to deliver quality customer service and maintain smooth operations.

View the full ground handling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-handling-services-global-market-report

Rising Demand for Air Freight Cargo Boosts Ground Handling Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the ground handling market is the increasing demand for air freight cargo. Air freight involves shipping goods via scheduled or chartered air carriers, and its popularity has surged due to shifting consumer preferences and the rise of e-commerce. The need for fast and same-day delivery services means air freight requires reliable and swift turnaround handling. This, in turn, raises demand for ground and cargo handling services that minimize aircraft dwell time, helping reduce emissions at airports. Supporting this trend, the International Air Transport Association reported in August 2024 that global air cargo demand grew by 13.6% in July 2024 compared to the previous year, with international operations up 14.3%. The Asia-Pacific airlines recorded the highest growth at 17.6% year-over-year, further underlining the role of air cargo growth in driving ground handling service needs.

North America Leads the Ground Handling Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share in the ground handling services market. The full regional scope of the market includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Each region presents unique opportunities and challenges, but North America remains the dominant player in terms of market size and influence.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Ground Handling Services Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Ground Defense System Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-defense-system-global-market-report

Ground Handling Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-handling-services-global-market-report

Ground Support Equipment Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-support-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.