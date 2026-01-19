Bird Detection Systems for Airports Market: Analysis of Future Demand and Leading Key Players Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bird Detection Systems For Airports Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bird detection systems for airports market is gaining significant momentum as airports worldwide intensify efforts to manage wildlife hazards and enhance aviation safety. With technological advancements and growing concerns over bird strikes, this industry is set to experience steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this crucial sector.

Strong Market Growth Forecast for Bird Detection Systems for Airports

The market for bird detection systems at airports has witnessed robust growth recently. It is projected to increase from $1.11 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. This upward trend has been driven by a rise in bird strike incidents, heightened emphasis on aviation safety regulations, improvements in radar and infrared technologies, increased use of acoustic sensors for wildlife monitoring, and substantial airport investments in bird strike prevention strategies.

Future Expansion Prospects of the Bird Detection Systems for Airports Market

Looking ahead, the bird detection systems market growth is anticipated to grow further, reaching $1.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3%. Growth during this period will be fueled by the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning for predictive analysis of bird movements, the development of multi-sensor and automated detection systems, the adoption of real-time data analytics for airport wildlife management, and the expansion of these solutions into emerging markets experiencing rising air traffic. Additionally, drone-based monitoring technologies will enhance coverage and improve safety around airports.

Understanding Bird Detection Systems for Airports and Their Role

Bird detection systems at airports are sophisticated technological solutions designed to track and identify bird activity near runways and flight paths. Their primary purpose is to reduce bird strike risks, which pose serious safety concerns during aircraft takeoff, landing, and flight. These systems employ a combination of radar, infrared, acoustic, and other sensor technologies to provide real-time alerts about bird presence, allowing airport wildlife managers to implement timely mitigation measures.

Key Factors Driving Demand for Bird Detection Systems in Airports

One of the main forces propelling the bird detection systems market is the growing frequency of bird strike incidents. These collisions between birds and aircraft can occur at various flight stages, leading to potential hazards. The increased occurrence is often linked to habitat expansion around airports, which attracts larger bird populations closer to flight paths. Bird detection technologies are critical for providing early warnings and monitoring bird movements in sensitive airport zones, thereby reducing collision risks. For instance, the FAA’s National Wildlife Strike Database reported 22,372 wildlife strikes in 2024, highlighting the urgent need for efficient bird hazard management systems.

Additional Drivers Supporting Market Growth

Apart from rising bird strike incidents, airports are placing more importance on compliance with aviation safety standards and investing in advanced detection technologies. Innovations in radar, infrared, and acoustic sensors have improved detection accuracy, while airports are implementing comprehensive risk management programs. These combined factors are encouraging the adoption of bird detection systems on a wider scale.

Regional Overview and Growth Trends in Bird Detection Systems for Airports

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the bird detection systems market, supported by stringent safety regulations and significant infrastructure investments. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing air traffic and expanding airport infrastructure in countries within Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and other emerging economies. The market report also covers regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments.

