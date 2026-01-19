Textile Industry Stakeholders Gather for HIKARI Product Showcase in Bangladesh Textile Industry Stakeholders Gather for HIKARI Product Showcase in Bangladesh Textile Industry Stakeholders Gather for HIKARI Product Showcase in Bangladesh Textile Industry Stakeholders Gather for HIKARI Product Showcase in Bangladesh

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A high-level product demonstration hosted by HIKARI took place this Monday in Dhaka, drawing a delegation of 600 industry specialists and association members. The assembly focused on the application of artificial intelligence in garment production.During the session, the company presented the H9VⅢ AI-driven lockstitch machine and the HT92VⅡ double-needle system. These units incorporate sensors and automated adjustment capabilities intended to optimize production workflows in high-volume manufacturing environments.The event included a formal exchange between HIKARI's leadership and local trade authorities. Speaking at the venue, Mr. Faruque Hassan and other BGMEA officials discussed the historical growth of the brand within the domestic market. Dr. Nafis Uddoula stated that the association recognizes the value HIKARI provides to the garment export sector.Local news agencies conducted interviews with the engineering team to discuss the practical applications of the new hardware. Following the event, social media engagement indicated sustained interest from the regional business community. This launch concludes the first phase of the brand's 2026 market strategy in the region.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

