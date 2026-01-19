Industry Report Projects Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market to Expand at a 46% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sustainable aviation fuel sector is rapidly transforming the aviation landscape as the industry seeks greener alternatives to conventional jet fuels. With increasing environmental concerns and technological progress, this market is set to experience remarkable growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the future of sustainable aviation fuels.

Market Size Outlook and Expansion Potential of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

The sustainable aviation fuel market has witnessed significant expansion recently and is projected to continue this upward trajectory. From $3.72 billion in 2025, it is expected to surge to $5.75 billion in 2026, marking a striking compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.5%. This rapid increase stems from stronger regulatory mandates aimed at lowering aviation carbon emissions, the early adoption of bio-based feedstocks in jet fuel production, advances in fuel processing technologies, proactive initiatives by airlines to incorporate renewable fuels, and the growth of infrastructure supporting fuel blending and distribution.

Looking further ahead, the sustainable aviation fuel market is anticipated to expand even more dramatically, reaching $26.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 46.0%. This forecasted growth is supported by the scaling up of large production facilities, rising investments in next-generation feedstocks like algae and non-food crops, and the use of AI for process optimization in biofuel conversion. Increased global uptake of SAF by commercial airlines, along with developments in logistics and distribution networks ensuring smooth supply to airports and blending sites, also play crucial roles. Key market trends include the rise of waste-to-fuel and non-food crop feedstocks, advancements in high-efficiency biofuel refining, broader use of high-blend SAF in aviation, growth in hydrogen- and CO2-based power-to-liquid fuels, and integration of SAF production with airport infrastructure.

Understanding Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Its Environmental Role

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is derived from renewable and sustainable resources such as waste oils, agricultural residues, and non-food crops. Its primary goal is to minimize the aviation industry’s carbon footprint by providing an environmentally friendlier alternative to traditional jet fuels. SAF can be blended with conventional jet fuel and used in current aircraft without requiring modifications, making it an effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions within the aviation sector.

Key Factors Propelling the Growth of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

One of the main drivers behind the growth of the sustainable aviation fuel market is the increasing adoption of biofuels. These renewable energy sources are produced from plant, algal, or animal biomass, reflecting a worldwide push toward sustainability and the aviation industry's commitment to lowering greenhouse gas emissions. By integrating biofuels, airlines aim to decrease their environmental impact and carbon footprint.

Additionally, supportive data points illustrate this trend. For example, Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based government agency, reported in December 2024 that renewable energy made up 24.5% of the EU’s energy consumption in 2023, up from 23.0% the previous year. This rise in renewable energy use highlights the growing acceptance and implementation of biofuels, which in turn fuels the sustainable aviation fuel market’s expansion.

Leading Regions in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market by 2026

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the sustainable aviation fuel market, establishing itself as a key regional leader. Meanwhile, the Middle East is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, offering insight into global market dynamics and growth opportunities.

