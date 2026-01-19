Aerospace Fasteners Market Expected to Expand at a 7.9% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

Aerospace Fasteners Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Aerospace Fasteners Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aerospace fasteners market has experienced significant expansion recently, reflecting the increasing demands of the aviation industry. This sector plays a crucial role in aircraft manufacturing and maintenance, with evolving technologies and materials shaping its future growth. Let’s explore the current market size, driving forces, leading regions, and upcoming trends that define the aerospace fasteners market.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Aerospace Fasteners Market

The aerospace fasteners market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years, with its size expected to rise from $9.05 billion in 2025 to $9.88 billion in 2026. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The expansion so far has been driven by increased production of commercial aircraft, greater use of lightweight metals like aluminum and titanium in airframe construction, growing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, the ramp-up of military aircraft procurement, and the implementation of standardized fastening systems that enhance assembly efficiency.

Download a free sample of the aerospace fasteners market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5756&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $13.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%. The forecast period’s growth is attributed to the rising manufacture of next-generation aircraft requiring advanced fastener technologies, wider adoption of composite materials in airframes necessitating compatible fastening solutions, expansion in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, progress in corrosion-resistant and high-strength fasteners, and a focused push on weight reduction to boost fuel efficiency. Key trends during this time include increasing use of lightweight titanium fasteners, demand for precision-engineered fasteners tailored for cutting-edge aircraft, and growing incorporation of fasteners specifically designed for composite aircraft structures.

Understanding Aerospace Fasteners and Their Importance

Aerospace fasteners are essential components such as screws and pins that securely join multiple parts of an aircraft. Designed to be durable and reliable, these fasteners help improve aircraft performance while minimizing weight. Typically manufactured from materials like aluminum, titanium, and steel, they offer high tensile and shear strength along with excellent corrosion resistance, all critical for maintaining the integrity and safety of aircraft structures.

View the full aerospace fasteners market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-fasteners-global-market-report

Factors Fueling Growth in the Aerospace Fasteners Market

One of the primary drivers for the aerospace fasteners market is the increasing demand for commercial aircraft. These aircraft, used for transporting passengers and cargo, rely heavily on aerospace fasteners due to their robustness and capacity to endure intense stresses and vibrations during flight. For example, Airbus SE reported in January 2025 that 86 clients purchased commercial aircraft in 2024, resulting in 766 deliveries, up from 735 in 2023. The backlog stood at 8,658 aircraft, with 878 gross commercial orders (826 net) recorded in 2024. This rising demand for commercial aircraft is a major catalyst for the growth of the aerospace fasteners market.

Regional Leadership and Emerging Markets in Aerospace Fasteners

In 2025, Europe held the largest share in the aerospace fasteners market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive outlook on how regional dynamics will shape the future of aerospace fasteners.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Report 2026 - Global Outlook

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-parts-manufacturing-global-market-report

Aerospace Energy Storage Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-energy-storage-global-market-report

Aerospace Forging Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-forging-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.