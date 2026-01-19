The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Defense Equipment MRO Services Market Forecast to Reach $133.45 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $133.45 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The maintenance, repair, and overhauling services for defense equipment have become increasingly vital as global defense forces expand and modernize. This sector plays a crucial role in ensuring that military assets remain operational and mission-ready. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional players, and emerging trends shaping the future of this important industry.

Steady Market Growth Expected in Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling Services

The market for defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhauling (MRO) services has witnessed strong growth recently. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach $88.45 billion and rise to $95.26 billion by 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This upward trend stems from the expanding global defense fleets that require regular MRO support, the increasing complexity of military platforms across air, sea, and land domains, and the intensification of military operations that result in more frequent wear and damage. Additionally, a growing dependence on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) authorized overhaul services for critical mission systems and the need to refurbish aging defense assets contribute significantly to this growth.

Download a free sample of the defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2197&type=smp

Future Outlook and Expansion Drivers for the Defense Equipment MRO Market

Looking ahead, the defense equipment MRO market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $133.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.8%. Factors fueling this growth include heightened defense procurement aimed at fleet modernization, which raises demand for long-term maintenance services. Advances in predictive maintenance technologies also play a pivotal role, enabling enhanced diagnostics and digital twin applications that improve overhaul efficiency. Moreover, increasing global defense budgets support ongoing investments in MRO, while greater collaboration between governments and private defense contractors through outsourced partnerships drives market expansion. Key trends for the forecast period involve the integration of predictive maintenance, lifecycle extension services, modular overhaul solutions, outsourcing of specialized tasks, and comprehensive support for multi-platform military systems.

Scope of Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair, and Overhauling Services

These maintenance, repair, and overhaul services cover a broad range of defense equipment, including aircraft like fighter jets and military helicopters, as well as sea and land-based military platforms. The MRO activities ensure that all types of defense assets remain functional, safe, and ready for deployment whenever needed.

View the full defense equipment maintenance, repair and overhauling services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/defense-equipment-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-service-global-market-report

Growing Defense Spending as a Major Market Driver

One of the primary forces behind the market’s growth is the continuous rise in defense expenditure worldwide. Defense spending refers to the financial resources allocated by countries to build and maintain their armed forces and related defense capabilities. Within these budgets, significant funding is directed toward MRO services, which are essential for maintaining the safety, reliability, and combat readiness of military equipment. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a respected Sweden-based organization, reported that global military spending reached $2.443 trillion in 2023. This figure represents a 6.8% increase in real terms compared to 2022. Such substantial increases in defense budgets directly support the growth of the defense equipment maintenance, repair, and overhaul services market.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Trends

In 2025, North America emerged as the largest market for defense equipment MRO services, driven by its advanced military infrastructure and high defense budgets. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region over the coming years, fueled by rising defense investments and modernization efforts in countries across the region. The market analysis encompasses key areas such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Defense Equipment Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

General Communication Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-communication-equipment-global-market-report

Maintenance Repair And Operations Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maintenance-repair-and-operations-global-market-report

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhauling Services Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-maintenance-repair-and-overhauling-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.