Small Arms and Light Weapons Market to Hit $14.6 Billion by 2030, Reveals Exclusive The Business Research Company Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The market for small arms and light weapons has been experiencing notable growth recently, driven by a variety of factors spanning military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors. As global security concerns evolve and technologies advance, this market is set to expand even further in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the landscape of small arms and light weapons.

Current Valuation and Growth Expectations in the Small Arms and Light Weapons Market

The small arms and light weapons market has seen significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to rise from $10.41 billion in 2025 to $11.05 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. This growth during the historical period is largely fueled by increased procurement activities by military and law enforcement agencies focused on modernizing their arsenal of pistols and rifles. Additionally, civilian demand for small arms has surged due to personal security concerns. Improvements in weapon reliability and durability, supported by expanding global defense budgets, have also played a vital role, especially in acquiring light machine guns and assault rifles. Furthermore, manufacturers’ extended warranty and maintenance support services have enhanced product appeal.

Future Growth Projections and Market Drivers in Small Arms and Light Weapons

Looking ahead, the small arms and light weapons market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $14.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.2%. This anticipated growth is driven by increasing demand for modular and customizable small arms platforms from defense and law enforcement sectors. The adoption of lightweight materials and advanced ergonomic designs in next-generation weapons is on the rise, as is the procurement of smart-enabled firearms featuring enhanced targeting systems. Emerging economies are also expanding their security and defense infrastructure, fueling demand. Additionally, integrated after-sales service packages bundled with new weapon systems are becoming more common, supporting sustained market expansion.

Classification and Features of Small Arms and Light Weapons

Small arms and light weapons (SALW) are defined as weapons designed for individual use. This category includes personal firearms such as pistols and rifles, as well as heavier weapons like machine guns and portable mortars. These weapons are widely used by military forces, law enforcement agencies, and civilians. Due to their design and portability, SALW have significant potential to cause destruction in both combat and criminal contexts.

Territorial Conflicts as a Key Growth Catalyst in the Small Arms and Light Weapons Market

One of the main factors driving the small arms and light weapons market is the escalation of territorial conflicts around the world. These firearms and related accessories serve multiple roles, including self-defense, law enforcement, hunting, and sports shooting. The increase in territorial disputes and related activities directly contributes to heightened demand for small arms and light weapons to support these functions.

Impact of Global Displacement on Market Demand for Small Arms and Light Weapons

The rising number of forcibly displaced individuals worldwide further influences this market’s dynamics. According to a June 2023 report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, nearly 110 million people have been uprooted due to persecution, violence, and conflict. This figure includes 36.4 million refugees, 62.1 million internally displaced persons, 6.08 million asylum seekers, and 5.6 million Venezuelan refugees. A significant proportion—about 90%—of these new displacements stem from crises in countries such as Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, Ukraine, and parts of Latin America. This humanitarian upheaval contributes to increased demand for small arms and light weaponry in affected regions.

Regional Market Overview for Small Arms and Light Weapons

In terms of geographical distribution, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the small arms and light weapons market in 2025. Looking forward, Western Europe is forecast to be the fastest-growing region in this market throughout the coming years. The areas examined in the report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends.

