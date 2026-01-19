Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Trends, Segmentation, Regional Insights & Forecast to 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The aerospace parts manufacturing industry is a critical sector that supports the global aviation ecosystem by producing essential components for aircraft. As demand for air travel and advanced aviation technologies grows, this market is poised for significant expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key factors driving growth, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the aerospace parts manufacturing landscape.

Aerospace Parts Manufacturing Market Size and Growth Projections

The aerospace parts manufacturing market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is projected to rise from $1021.81 billion in 2025 to $1076.51 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is mainly driven by the expansion of global aircraft production programs, heightened demand for upgrading and replacing aircraft engines, growth of commercial aviation fleets that increase component manufacturing needs, expanding military procurement of advanced propulsion systems, and the adoption of innovative forming techniques such as rubber pad forming and hydroforming to boost manufacturing efficiency.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to maintain steady growth and reach $1288.39 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.6%. The forecast period’s growth will be propelled by the production of next-generation aircraft that require complex propulsion and engine components, greater use of lightweight and composite-compatible aerospace parts, increasing demand for sustainable and fuel-efficient propulsion technologies, and a surge in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities supporting replacement part manufacturing. Additionally, advancements in digital manufacturing technologies like additive manufacturing will accelerate aerospace component production. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader adoption of advanced composite materials, rising need for lightweight aircraft parts, growth in aftermarket manufacturing for MRO, expansion of modular component production, and integration of additive manufacturing techniques.

Defining Aerospace Parts Manufacturing and Its Role

Aerospace parts manufacturing involves producing aircraft engines, propulsion systems, auxiliary equipment, and their related components. Companies in this sector focus on manufacturing, developing, selling, testing, and maintaining airplanes, supplying the necessary aerospace parts used in aircraft assembly.

Passenger Traffic as a Major Growth Driver in Aerospace Parts Manufacturing

One of the primary factors driving the aerospace parts manufacturing market is the rising volume of passenger traffic worldwide. Passenger traffic refers to the total number of people using airports, including those boarding and disembarking from planes, measured by revenue passenger kilometers over a given period. As more passengers take to the skies each year, the demand for new aircraft rises, which in turn increases the need for aerospace parts manufacturing. For example, in January 2024, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that international air traffic surged by 41.6% in 2023 compared to 2022, while total air traffic increased by 36.9% over the same period. This significant growth in passenger traffic is a key factor boosting the aerospace parts manufacturing industry.

North America Leads While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest Growing Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aerospace parts manufacturing market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on industry trends and growth opportunities.

