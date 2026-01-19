iQIBLA Will Launch 3rd-Generation Smart Zikr Ring-JOOD 3: Technological Innovation Leads New Wave in Muslim Tech Again

iQIBLA-The inventor of the smart zikr ring iQIBLA Zikr Ring JOOD 3- world's first built-in Qibla function iQIBLA Zikr Ring JOOD 3- Metal body iQIBLA Zikr Ring Jood 3- charging case iQIBLA Zikr Ring JOOD 3- step counting

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In February 2026, iQIBLA, the leading brand in Muslim technology, the inventor of smart Zikr ring, will officially launch the third-generation smart Zikr ring—Zikr RING JOOD 3. While maintaining a detachable design, this innovative product features a full metal body, combining a stylish feel with durability and comfort. Through a series of technological innovations, it once again leads the trend in Muslim technology, offering global Muslim users an unprecedented smart Zikr experience.

World’s First Built-in Qibla Function Leading the Trend in Muslim Smart Devices

Zikr RING JOOD 3 is equipped with the world’s first built-in Qibla function. Using integrated sensors and algorithms, it calculates the direction of Mecca from the user’s current location in real time. With a simple flip, users can get the precise Qibla direction, making it easy for Muslims to accurately orient their prayers anytime, anywhere. This innovative feature solves the errors traditional compasses face in complex environments, providing a more convenient and accurate solution for religious practice.

9-Channel Zikr and Smart Interaction Redefine the Zikr Experience

The product supports 9 channels zikr and allows easy switching via Touch Control. The ring features an independent Zikr counting system that records the number of Zikr in real time and displays the total count directly on the device, helping users clearly track their daily religious practice. Additionally, the device supports Dhikr text display and nickname customization, enabling users to personalize the content and device name, enhancing a sense of ownership.

Health Monitoring and Extra-Large Charging case Comprehensively Elevate User Experience

Beyond its religious functions, Zikr RING JOOD 3 also integrates step counting and calorie tracking to help users balance physical and spiritual health. The newly upgraded charging case with indicator lights allows users to monitor charging progress at any time. To accommodate structural upgrades necessary for the built-in Qibla function, the charging dock not only avoids affecting the geomagnetic sensor but also doubles the battery capacity compared to previous versions. A single charge can support five ring charges, relieving users from charging anxiety while traveling.

iQIBLA’s brand manager stated: “The launch of Zikr RING JOOD 3 represents an important step toward our goal of 'technology for faith.' We hope that through innovative technology, religious practice becomes smarter and more convenient, while also meeting users’ daily health monitoring needs. Looking ahead, iQIBLA will continue to explore applications of smart wearable devices in the religious field, providing more solutions for Muslim communities worldwide.”

For more info, please visit iQIBLA official website https://iqibla.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.