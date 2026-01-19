Defense Market Trends 2026-2030: Analysis of Regional Perspectives and Market Size

Defense Market Report 2026

The Business Research Company's Defense Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The defense sector has seen significant growth recently, influenced by geopolitical developments and technological advancements. As countries continue to prioritize military strength and modernization, the defense market is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. Here is an overview of the market size, key drivers, regional trends, and future outlook.

Defense Market Size and Growth Projections Through 2026

The defense market has experienced robust expansion over recent years. It is projected to rise from $506.9 billion in 2025 to $542.72 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This upward trajectory during the historic period is largely due to heightened geopolitical tensions, which have led to increased acquisition of defense equipment across air, sea, and land domains. Additionally, the growth of military modernization programs in major countries, rising demand for auxiliary systems like radar, sonar, and satellites, and greater investments in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for existing defense platforms have all contributed. Technological innovations that improve the effectiveness and integration of multi-domain defense systems have also played a key role.

Anticipated Expansion and Market Drivers Beyond 2026

Looking ahead, the defense market is expected to continue its strong growth, reaching $739.43 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.0%. This forecast is driven by anticipated increases in defense budgets aimed at supporting the development of next-generation platforms. The adoption of autonomous and unmanned defense systems across all domains is accelerating, while advancements in space-based defense, including military satellites, are gaining prominence. There is also a growing focus on integrated command-and-control systems and network-centric warfare. Expansion of defense MRO and support services is expected as fleets grow larger and age. Key trends include heightened demand for multi-domain defense platforms, modernization efforts across land, air, and naval forces, increased emphasis on long-range strike capabilities and missile defense, and strengthening of domestic defense manufacturing.

What the Defense Industry Encompasses

The defense market covers a wide range of activities and products, including the design and production of military equipment for air, sea, and land operations. It also involves support and auxiliary systems such as radar, sonar, and satellites. Additionally, the industry includes maintenance, repair, and overhaul services to sustain operational readiness of defense platforms.

Factors Fueling Demand in the Global Defense Market

One of the primary factors propelling growth in the defense sector is the rising level of defense spending worldwide. Defense expenditure refers to the financial resources allocated by a country to develop and maintain its armed forces and related security capabilities. This funding supports activities like designing, manufacturing, and maintaining military equipment. For example, in April 2024, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that global military spending rose to $2,443 billion in 2023, marking a 6.8% increase in real terms compared to 2022. This steady rise in defense budgets continues to drive demand within the defense market.

Regions Leading and Emerging in the Defense Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest defense market region. However, Western Europe is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The defense market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of regional dynamics and growth opportunities.

