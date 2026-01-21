E cubed Goals Co. and Waseda University Present- New Framework for the Safe Recycling of Lithium-Ion Batteries E cubed Goals Co.

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Technology Framework to Serve as a Revised Global Reference for Sustainable Battery Life Cycle Management

Addressing the Longstanding Challenge of Safely Treating Spent Lithium-Ion Battery Products at Scale

E cubed Goals Corp., in collaboration with the Onoda Hiroshi Laboratory at the Graduate School of Environment and Energy Engineering at Waseda University, today announced the global launch of an innovative, next generation technology designed to safely deactivate, process, and fully recycle ternary (NMC) lithium-ion batteries. This breakthrough addresses one of the most significant and longstanding safety barriers in the global green energy transition: the risk of explosion during battery processing.

This technology is deployed as part of the Chantstell™ System, an integrated framework encompassing collection, crushing, recycling, and upcycling technologies for spent lithium-ion batteries.

Solving the "Explosion Risk" in the Battery Supply Chain

While ternary lithium-ion batteries power everything from smartphones to Electric Vehicles (EVs), their high energy density poses a severe threat. Residual energy often leads to "thermal runaway", resulting in explosions reaching temperatures over 3,000°C (5,400°F) during disposal. Currently, many global industrial facilities are not equipped to handle such extreme volatility.

E cubed Goals Corp.’s proprietary technology eliminates this risk through a specialized cryogenic deactivation process. By cooling batteries to precise thermal parameters and then utilizing a pressurized crushing method, the company has successfully demonstrated that batteries can be destroyed and processed without ignition. Even under the "nail penetration test", a standard industry benchmark for battery failure, the deactivated units remained stable, which allowed for safe shredding and smelting.

Key Technological Features

• Safety First: Eliminates explosion risks, ensuring the safety of workers, facilities, and the environment.

• End-to-End Supply Chain: Enables a secure model for collection, transportation, storage, and final treatment.

• Low Barrier to Entry: Designed to integrate with existing industrial equipment, reducing implementation costs.

• Resource Recovery (Black Mass): Post-processing yields high-quality "Black Mass" containing critical minerals such as Lithium, Cobalt, Nickel, and Manganese, as well as rare earths and metals.

Global Strategy and Open Source Model

Following a massive response in Japan, which has included coverage by national broadcaster NHK and over 110 media outlets, E cubed Goals Corp. is moving toward global implementation.

The company will break ground on its first showcase plant in Kyushu, Japan, in March 2026, with operations starting in June 2026. This facility will serve as a global blueprint for the company’s unique Open-Source Licensing business model. E cubed Goals Corp. plans to provide its business models, equipment designs, and operational expertise to international partners to accelerate the creation of a sustainable battery circular economy.

Toshiya Hamasaki, CEO of E cubed Goals Corp., stated, "Our mission is to solve the 'silent crisis' of the EV era, the millions of tons of hazardous battery waste left untreated due to safety fears, " he added, "By deactivating the danger at the source, we turn an environmental liability into a sustainable resource."

Timeline & Future Outlook

• March 2025: Reproducibility confirmed in joint experiments with Waseda University.

• April 2025: Global and domestic patents filed.

• March 2026: Commencement of the "Showcase" facility construction in Japan.

• Future: Global rollout via licensing and consultation for governments and private sectors.

About E cubed Goals Corp.

Based in Tokyo, E cubed Goals Corp. (CEO: Toshiya Hamasaki), is a pioneer in battery lifecycle management. Through its partnership with Waseda University, it focuses on developing technologies that bridge the gap between high-performance energy storage and environmental safety.

https://www.ecubedgoals.com

