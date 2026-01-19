SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the development of industrial automation, high-performance measurement and control instruments play a crucial role in production process monitoring, process optimization, and safety management. These instruments are widely used in petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food processing, power, water treatment, and manufacturing industries, providing precise data acquisition and control support for industrial production. By monitoring parameters such as pressure, level, temperature, and flow rate in real time, industrial enterprises can optimize production efficiency, reduce safety risks, and ensure product quality.

In industrial automation systems, measurement and control instruments primarily undertake parameter acquisition, signal transmission, data processing, and automatic control functions. Through high-precision sensors and intelligent control modules, these instruments can convert physical or chemical quantities in the production process into monitorable and controllable signals, enabling real-time management of the production process. For example, in liquid storage tanks, reactors, or pipeline systems, pressure and level monitoring are critical to ensuring process stability and operational safety.

In terms of product type, pressure transmitters are used to detect and monitor pressure changes in liquids or gases and are widely used in pipeline transportation, storage tanks, and reaction equipment. These instruments acquire pressure data through high-precision sensors and transmit the signals to the control system, achieving real-time monitoring and alarm functions. Level transmitters are used to measure the level of liquids or solids, commonly used in level management of storage tanks, silos, and vessels. They support automatic control and level alarm functions to ensure process stability and production safety.

In industrial automation systems, instrument production and application are constrained by technical standards and safety regulations. Manufacturers must design and produce instruments according to national and industry standards, ensuring they possess characteristics such as pressure resistance, corrosion resistance, explosion-proof properties, and long-term stability. Simultaneously, the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of instruments must adhere to operating procedures to guarantee the reliability of data acquisition and control.

In the supply and distribution环节, high-performance measurement and control instruments typically reach industrial users through specialized channels. Manufacturers provide standardized instruments and supporting modules, distribution companies handle distribution and technical support, and end users procure, install, and use instruments based on process requirements. A standardized supply chain and after-sales service system ensure the long-term stable operation of instruments in industrial production.

Against this industry backdrop, some companies have long been involved in the production and supply of high-performance measurement and control instruments. Shanghai LEEG Instruments Co., Ltd. is one such company in the field of industrial automation instruments, with products covering types such as pressure transmitters and level transmitters. These instruments are widely used in industries such as petrochemicals, chemicals, water treatment, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. They enter production sites through existing distribution channels and play a role in data acquisition and control within automation systems.

From an application perspective, pressure and level monitoring are fundamental and crucial aspects of industrial production. Pressure transmitters are used for real-time pressure monitoring in pipelines, storage tank systems, and reaction equipment. They can be linked with control systems to ensure process pressure remains within safe ranges. Level transmitters measure liquid or material levels in storage tanks, silos, and reactors, enabling level alarms, automatic replenishment, or discharge control. These applications help ensure the safe operation of industrial equipment and the continuity of production processes.

With the development of industrial automation technology, higher demands are placed on the accuracy, response speed, stability, and intelligence of instruments. High-performance measurement and control instruments must not only meet basic measurement functions but also possess remote monitoring, data storage, and system integration capabilities. This prompts companies to continuously improve product design, sensor accuracy, and signal processing technology to adapt to the needs of modern industrial production.

In terms of industry structure, the production, sales, and application of high-performance measurement and control instruments form a complete industrial chain. Manufacturing companies design and produce instruments, distribution companies provide distribution and technical support, and industrial users purchase and use them according to their production process requirements. Shanghai LEEG Instruments Co., Ltd., as a supplier, distributes its pressure transmitters and level transmitters through standardized channels into industrial automation systems, becoming crucial tools for production process monitoring and control.

Overall, high-performance measurement and control instruments remain a core component of industrial automation. The application of pressure transmitters and level transmitters in the industry is characterized by standardized production, regulated distribution, and scenario-based usage. Under existing technological and management standards, these instruments will continue to play a key role in industrial production and automation control, providing a reliable data foundation and control assurance for downstream industries.

Shanghai LEEG Instruments Co., Ltd. (LEEG Instruments), a subsidiary of Micro Sensor Co., Ltd., is a professional manufacturer committed to providing high-performance measure and control instruments in industrial automation. LEEG Instruments has over 20 years of product manufacturing experience and thousands of product application experience.

