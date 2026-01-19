Learning Indaba 2026 Returns to Johannesburg – The Must-Attend Event for L&D Professionals

Michael Hanly - Managing Director - New Leaf Technologies

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Learning Indaba 2026, is set to take place on 12 March 2026 in Johannesburg, bringing together HR leaders, learning professionals, and business decision-makers from across the region.

Organised by New Leaf Technologies, the event has established itself as a leading platform for exploring the latest trends, technologies, and strategies shaping workplace learning and performance. This year’s edition promises a full day of immersive sessions, hands-on learning, and high-value networking opportunities.

While limited online access is available, organisers emphasise that the full Learning Indaba experience can only be gained by attending in person. On-site participants will benefit from exclusive afternoon learning tracks and interactive workshops, networking with senior L&D leaders, innovators, and peers. They will also have access to exhibitors and learning technology providersand be able to attend the official Learning Indaba networking cocktail event.

“The Learning Indaba is about more than content — it’s about connecting the learning community in a way that sparks collaboration and drives real change,” said Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies.

“Come and join us to fully engage with speakers, peers, and partners, and to take part in the conversations that shape the future of workplace learning. We’re looking forward to welcoming delegates to Johannesburg on 12 March 2026 for what will be our most impactful Indaba yet.”

The 2026 programme will focus on AI-powered learning technologies, digital learning strategy, workforce skills development, performance measurement, and human-centred learning design — providing practical insights and solutions for L&D professionals at every level.

Early bird tickets for in-person attendance are now available. With limited spaces for the afternoon tracks and networking events, organisers strongly encourage professionals to register early to secure their spot.

Event Details:

Date: 12 March 2026

Location: Johannesburg, South Africa

In-Person Attendance: Early bird tickets available

Online Access: Limited

Register: https://newleaftech.zohobackstage.com/LearningIndaba2026

Learning Indaba

