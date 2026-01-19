VSP BCI Troop A West – Williston / Death investigation involving inmate

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A1000480

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop A West – Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 8:10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation involving inmate

VICTIM: Alexis Lesage

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman who was in the custody of the Vermont Department of Corrections. VSP was notified at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, that Alexis Lesage, 28, of South Burlington had died earlier that day at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. She had been incarcerated at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. Per standard protocol, a detective from the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations was assigned to the case and began a death investigation.

Initial information gathered by VSP indicates Lesage experienced a medical event at the correctional facility on Wednesday, Jan. 14, and was brought to the hospital, where her condition worsened. Lesage continued receiving treatment at UVMMC until she was pronounced dead by medical center personnel at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday.

The death does not appear to be suspicious. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

According to Department of Corrections records, Lesage, who is also known as Alexis Poulin, had been incarcerated since December 2022.

No additional information is available from the Vermont State Police. Further questions should be directed to the Department of Corrections.

