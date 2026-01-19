WVDEP, state, and local officials coordinating response to East Lynn substation spill in Wayne County

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Following an act of vandalism at Appalachian Power’s East Lynn substation in Wayne County, approximately 4,900 gallons of what is believed to be a non-PCB fluid were released from the facility. Investigations into the specific contents of the unit are ongoing and expected to be verified soon.





Cleanup and remediation efforts are underway, and crews remain on site to contain and remove the material.





The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), the West Virginia Department of Health (WVDH), and the Town of Wayne are coordinating water sampling in the area. At this time, sampling has not indicated that the town’s water system has been affected. Additional samples are being analyzed to confirm that drinking water continues to meet regulatory standards.





State officials have been working closely with the Wayne County Emergency Manager to support local response efforts. Eighteen pallets of bottled water were delivered to the community by the West Virginia Division of Emergency Management and WVDEP, with an additional eighteen expected to be delivered tomorrow morning. Appalachian Power and West Virginia American Water also assisted in the distribution of water. The state will continue working with Wayne County to ensure residents have the resources they need until the situation is fully resolved.





The WVDEP takes incidents like this very seriously and has ensured that the site is secure, cleanup is underway, and agencies are actively managing the response. We will continue to keep the public informed as more information becomes available.​

