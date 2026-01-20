Plano Natural Gas Rate Hikes Cause Homeowners to 'Go Tankless'

Plano notes a rise in tankless water heater installation, like this Navien unit. Mother's Responsible Master Plumber with a tankless water heater. Mother Modern Plumbing opened its seventh DFW location in Plano, TX.

Plano sees rise in tankless water heater installs as natural gas prices increase

We’re having a hard enough time paying for groceries- people hate seeing their energy bills go up too.” — Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in Plano, TX are used to frequent repair and maintenance of their water heater tanks. Now, rate hikes by local natural gas providers are leading many residents to ditch conventional water heater tanks completely- in favor of modern tankless systems.Plano natural gas households are served by two main providers, Atmos and CoServ. Each has raised their delivery price over the last 12 months. As of January 1, 2026, CoServ’s rate hike could result in as much as an 18.5% monthly increase for residential customers.The Atmos rate hike, which took effect October 1, 2025, adds nearly $96/year to the average Plano homeowner’s gas bill. Local plumbing services were quickly flooded with questions from their natural gas-using customers.“Gas is supposed to save money in North Texas,” says Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing. “We’re having a hard enough time paying for groceries- people hate seeing their energy bills go up too.”The rate hike leaves Plano’s homeowners searching for long-term efficiency solutions to offset their rising natural gas bills. One answer gaining popularity among Collin County residents: switching to tankless water heaters The high BTU output of gas tankless systems allows for a continuous flow of hot water, unlike the finite supply of a conventional tank. Since water that passes through the system is only heated when necessary, tankless units inherently waste less energy than tanks.The U.S. Department of Energy notes tankless systems are up to 34% more energy efficient than conventional water heaters. And the savings for local homeowners don’t stop on the monthly energy bill.“With the EnergyStar tax credit and available rebates from Atmos, you’re going to see payback on natural gas tankless units,” Smith explains.Secondary benefits of a tankless switch include a longer product lifespan than conventional water heaters. Tank systems last 8-12 years with regular maintenance due to corrosion, sediment buildup and other repair needs By contrast, tankless water heaters from Rinnai and Navien commonly last 20+ years. Smith notes that this lifespan is only achieved with annual maintenance and descaling.“Going tankless isn’t a magic bullet,” Smith says. “Installation costs are a little higher, and you still need to maintain and flush the system like a tank. But your energy bills will go down, and you’re going to buy two water heaters every 40 years instead of four.”In the face of rising gas prices, that’s a trade-off more and more Plano homeowners are willing to take.###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. Mother’s commitment to elevated service, transparent business and modern technology has driven the company from a single service van in 2024 to multiple locations throughout DFW. Their new Plano, TX location focuses on solutions for residents of Plano, Frisco, Wylie and surrounding cities. Learn more at callmother.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.