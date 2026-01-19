Pupil Labs and NIL Technology Announce Pilot Product Partnership to Advance Next-Generation Eye Tracking

NILT’s metaEye™ camera will be used by Pupil Labs to develop next-generation eye tracking products

Pupil Labs announces a partnership with NIL Technology (NILT) to integrate NILT’s ultra-compact metaEye™ technology their forthcoming eye tracking products.

BERLIN, GERMANY, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pupil Labs , a global leader in wearable eye tracking technology, today announced a partnership with NIL Technology (NILT) to integrate NILT’s ultra-compact metaEye™ technology into Pupil Labs’ forthcoming eye tracking product.The collaboration brings together NILT’s cutting-edge meta-optics camera modules and Pupil Labs’ artificial intelligence-based eye tracking pipeline – NeonNet At the core of the partnership are NILT’s metaEye™ cameras measuring just 1.6 × 1.6 × 2.0 mm, enabling unprecedented design freedom for compact, lightweight, and power-efficient eye tracking systems. The tracking sensor and illumination system can operate at up to 480 Hz as well as in low power modes consuming as little as 15 mW, making them well-suited for always-on sensing in next-generation wearable and embedded platforms. These cameras rely exclusively upon meta-optical surfaces resulting in class-leading performance, thermal robustness, and an ultra-compact form factor.Pupil Labs is NILT’s first publicly announced metaEye™ partner for eye tracking applications, validating the camera technology within real-world systems and accelerating its readiness for commercial integration across industries.“We are pleased to have a highly innovative partner in Pupil Labs, which is integrating metaoptics-based ultra-compact cameras and artificial intelligence algorithms to develop the next generation of eye-tracking solutions.” said Theodor Nielsen, CEO of NILT. “This solution will demonstrate to the marketplacethe power of metaoptics, its technological maturity, and its ability to deliver next-generation solutions.“The integrated system leverages NeonNet, Pupil Labs’ artificial intelligence-based eye tracking and eye-state estimation technology. NeonNet is designed for scalable deployment across diverse hardware platforms in real-world applications. Key capabilities include glint-free tracking, no calibration or setup required, slippage invariance, wide population coverage, and robust performance even in challenging outdoor environments.“Being both a product company and a technology provider, we are very excited about the new form factors and industrial design that NILT’s metaEye™ will enable.” said Moritz Kassner, CEO of Pupil Labs, “We are about to release a new hardware generation that operates on the edge of what can be built and deployed in product.”The combined solution unlocks new possibilities across VR/AR, medical devices, and research applications where size, power efficiency, and signal robustness are critical. Technical integration specifications are already publicly available on Pupil Labs’ website. NILT is currently accepting orders for their metaEye camera™ modules.Both companies will be exhibiting at Photonics West 2026 in San Francisco (20-22 January) with Pupil Labs at booth 6432 and NILT at booth 5339 & 6410.About Pupil LabsPupil Labs develops open and modular eye tracking hardware and software used in research, product development, and real-world deployments worldwide. Pupil Labs’ technology enables diverse research and applications in neuroscience, psychology, VR/AR, human-computer interaction, human factors, professional performance, and beyond.About NILTNILT is an optical solutions company specializing in the design, prototyping and mass production of meta-optical elements and camera modules based on meta-optics. NILT is owned by Radiant Opto-Electronics Corporation ( www.radiant.com.tw ).ContactsMarc Piepermar@pupil-labs.comPamela Robertsonpamr@nilt.com

