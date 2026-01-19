HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour Commences in Dhaka HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour Commences in Dhaka HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour Commences in Dhaka HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour Commences in Dhaka

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIKARI held the Bangladesh leg of its 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka, attended by approximately 600 textile and garment industry professionals.The event featured the introduction of two automated sewing solutions: the H9VⅢ, an AI-integrated single-needle lockstitch machine, and the HT92VⅡ, an intelligent double-needle lockstitch machine. According to technical specifications provided, these models are designed to support the digital integration and technical upgrading of the local manufacturing sector.Mr. Wu Liangjie, Chairman of HIKARI, delivered a keynote address regarding the role of automation in industrial development. Representatives from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), including Dr. Nafis Uddoula, Dr. Md. Hasib Uddin, and Mr. Faruque Hassan, provided assessments of the brand's market presence. Dr. Uddoula noted during his speech, "HIKARI is positioned to become a significant brand within the Bangladesh market due to its technical alignment with industry needs."The proceedings were documented by various industry media outlets and received coverage across digital platforms including Facebook. The launch reflects the company's focus on maintaining international quality standards as it expands its operations in South Asia for the 2026 fiscal year.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

