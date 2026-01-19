AGM Shines at Abu Dhabi WFES, Driving Global Energy Transition with Green Tech AGM Shines at Abu Dhabi WFES, Driving Global Energy Transition with Green Tech AGM Shines at Abu Dhabi WFES, Driving Global Energy Transition with Green Tech AGM Shines at Abu Dhabi WFES, Driving Global Energy Transition with Green Tech AGM Shines at Abu Dhabi WFES, Driving Global Energy Transition with Green Tech

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From January 13 to 15, 2026, the World Future Energy Summit (WFES), a premier global event for energy transition, was held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. AGM Group, a global innovator in materials and energy, showcased a full-chain portfolio of revolutionary green energy technologies at Booth 8285. Upholding the mission of "accelerating human energy transition and benefiting every corner of the world," the group attracted sovereign fund representatives and senior energy executives from the Middle East, the U.S., Australia and other regions.Its core technologies, including gallium arsenide (GaAs) concentrated photovoltaic (CPV) systems and perovskite modules, were widely recognized for their customization to the Middle East's high-radiation and high-temperature environment. Multiple strategic collaborations were finalized on-site, with the total project scale expected to exceed hundreds of millions of US dollars, injecting robust momentum into the global energy transition.Amid the rapid restructuring of the global energy landscape and the global consensus on carbon neutrality, the Middle East is transforming from a "fossil energy hub" to a "clean energy nexus," with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries ramping up renewable energy layouts. As a key platform for global clean energy innovation and cooperation, WFES provided AGM with an opportunity to drive regional transformation through technology output.As an special leader in the global clean energy sector, AGM adheres to "technological innovation paired with inclusive deployment" and has built a comprehensive intellectual property system covering the entire energy chain. Looking ahead, AGM will establish regional R&D and production bases in the Middle East, deepen localized operations, iterate cutting-edge green technologies, and connect global cooperation resources to bring clean energy to more countries and regions.The global energy landscape is undergoing rapid restructuring, with carbon neutrality becoming a global consensus. Industry data projects that global renewable energy installed capacity will surpass 5,000GW by 2030, with the photovoltaic and energy storage markets maintaining a compound annual growth rate of over 25%. The Middle East is accelerating its transformation from a "fossil energy hub" to a "clean energy nexus," with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other countries ramping up renewable energy layouts. As a key platform for global clean energy innovation and cooperation, WFES provided AGM with a pivotal opportunity to grasp the global energy transition trend.During the exhibition, AGM's booth saw a steady flow of visitors, and the group's CEO was interviewed by multiple mainstream media outlets. Its four core product lines - gallium arsenide (GaAs) Concentrated Photovoltaic (CPV) Systems, Perovskite PV Modules, Residential Energy Storage All-in-One Cabinets, and new energy storage batteries - gained wide attention due to their customized advantages for the Middle East's high-radiation and high-temperature environment. The GaAs system's high-efficiency feature of "1.5x installed capacity per unit area" and the new energy storage batteries' advantages of safety, environmental friendliness and long cycle life were highly recognized by on-site clients.AGM signed strategic collaborations with multiple large-scale Middle Eastern energy enterprises, sovereign wealth funds and oil & energy companies on-site, covering large-scale PV power plant construction, residential energy storage promotion and localized production of new energy storage batteries. A project director from a UAE national energy company stated that AGM's technology aligns with their energy diversification needs, and the GaAs CPV system will bring significant cost savings and revenue improvements to their desert PV projects.The participation marks a milestone for AGM, as it not only opens the high-value Gulf market and improves global layout but also enhances brand influence and technical voice. Looking ahead, AGM will establish regional R&D and production bases in the Middle East, continue to iterate cutting-edge technologies, expand application in the global carbon neutrality market, and support energy transition in more countries and regions.For more information, please visit the website: https://agmaterial.com/

