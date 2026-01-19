HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour - Dhaka Station Draws Enthusiastic Response HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour - Dhaka Station Draws Enthusiastic Response HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour - Dhaka Station Draws Enthusiastic Response HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour - Dhaka Station Draws Enthusiastic Response

SHANGHAI, CHINA, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 13 - Over 600 industry professionals gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka for the Bangladesh leg of the HIKARI 2026 Global Smart Product Launch Tour.HIKARI,long committed to technological innovation, officially unveiled two groundbreaking products: the world's first AI-driven intelligent single-needle lockstitch machine, the H9VIII, and the technologically advanced intelligent double-needle lockstitch machine, the HT92VII. These releases are poised to provide robust technological support for the upgrading and digital transformation of Bangladesh's garment industry.Mr. Wu Liangjie, Chairman of HIKARI, engaged in cordial exchanges with attending guests and delivered a keynote address at the event. Distinguished guests from the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), including Dr. Nafis Uddoula, Dr. Md. Hasib Uddin, and Mr. Faruque Hassan, took the stage to share their insights. They reviewed HIKARI's significant market value and growth trajectory within Bangladesh, offering high praise and full endorsement of the brand. Each speaker expressed strong confidence in HIKARI's future, with Mr. Uddoula stating, "We believe HIKARI will soon become the most preferred brand in the Bangladesh market."Numerous industry media outlets were present to conduct interviews and capture the event, sparking trending discussions on social media platforms like Facebook.Consistently committed to internationally acclaimed quality, HIKARI's latest launch has garnered extensive local attention and recognition. The brand is confidently expected to deliver an exceptional performance in the Bangladesh market throughout 2026.For more information, please visit the website: https://en.chinahikari.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.