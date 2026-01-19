JINHUA CITY, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent years, the use of disposable food packaging and catering supplies in catering services, retail distribution, and public events has remained stable. With the diversification of catering service methods, disposable packaging products have become a long-standing fundamental item in the industry, ensuring food hygiene, improving service efficiency, and adapting to different consumption scenarios. These products are typically used for the packaging and distribution of beverages, light meals, and ready-to-eat foods, and their application has formed a relatively mature industrial system.

In the catering service sector, disposable supplies are mainly used for dine-in replenishment, takeout services, centralized meal preparation, and temporary events. Compared to reusable containers, disposable products have different requirements in terms of cleaning, recycling, and circulation, and therefore are still widely used in some scenarios. Especially in places with frequent personnel flow and a fast service pace, disposable food packaging is considered a common choice to ensure the stable operation of processes.

From a product type perspective, disposable beverage containers occupy an important position in catering supplies. Among them, plastic cups and plastic glasses are widely used in restaurants, chain restaurant systems, and event supply due to their standardized shape and adaptability to various beverage types. These products are typically manufactured according to relevant food contact material standards and undergo corresponding quality and compliance management during distribution.

In the production and distribution stages, single-use food packaging products need to comply with the regulatory requirements of different markets, including food safety, labeling standards, and material usage restrictions. Different countries and regions have formulated corresponding management rules for single-use plastic products, covering product uses, recycling methods, and scope of use. These rules constitute the basic framework for industry operation and also affect the circulation of products in the international market.

Against this backdrop, some companies engaged in the production of daily necessities and catering supplies have long been involved in the supply system of related products. Jinhua Lansin Commodity Co., Ltd. is one such company engaged in the production and sales of catering and daily necessities-related products, covering a variety of single-use catering supplies, including plastic cups and plastic glasses. These products are mainly used in common catering and beverage service scenarios, meeting the industry's basic functional requirements for single-use beverage containers.

From an application perspective, single-use beverage containers exhibit strong versatility across different consumption scenarios. For example, in fast food services, beverage sales, conferences, and public gatherings, standardized single-use containers help simplify food preparation and distribution processes. These products typically enter distribution channels in bulk and reach end-users through the catering supply chain.

As the use of disposable food packaging expands, its environmental impact continues to receive attention. Local policies regarding the use, recycling, and disposal of plastic products are becoming increasingly clear, with the industry operating more on a foundation of compliance and standardization. Throughout this process, disposable packaging products remain an integral part of the existing catering system, and their usage and management requirements are constantly being refined.

In terms of industry structure, a relatively clear division of labor has emerged between the production, wholesale, and end-user of disposable catering supplies. Manufacturers provide products according to prevailing standards, distributors handle distribution, and end-users purchase and use products based on actual needs. Jinhua Lansin Commodity Co., Ltd., as one of the product suppliers in this system, has its products enter regular market distribution channels and serve established application scenarios.

Overall, disposable food packaging and catering supplies remain common components of the current catering service system. Regarding the use of products such as plastic cups and plastic glasses, industry operations are increasingly characterized by standardized production, regulated distribution, and scenario-based application. With relevant regulations and industry rules becoming increasingly clear, products and applications in this field will continue to operate within the existing framework and maintain their basic functional positioning in different market environments.

About Jinhua Lansin Commodity Co., Ltd.

Jinhua Lanxin Daily Necessities Co., Ltd., established in 2007, is a leading manufacturer and exporter of disposable food packaging and catering supplies. Initially producing PP plastic cups, the company has gradually expanded its product line to include disposable plastic plates, containers, tableware, PE cups, and more. The company has a rigorous quality control system to ensure strict control over every step from raw materials to finished products.

Address: Double-Stream Street(W), Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China

Official Website: www.lansincommodity.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.