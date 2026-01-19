ELFIGO Named Top 10 Micro-Mobility Company in Southeast Asia 2026

ELFIGO Mobility named as one of the Top 10 Micro-Mobility Companies in Southeast-Asia 2026

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELFIGO Mobility has been named one of the Top 10 Micro-Mobility Companies from Southeast Asia 2026 by Asian Business Outlook magazine. This list recognises companies that are shaping the future of micro-mobility across the region through innovation, accessibility, and practical impact.The recognition appears in the January 2026 edition of Asian Business Outlook, a regional business publication covering industry leaders and emerging trends in Asia.“Our service covers towing, help during night-time breakdowns, and support on holidays. For many families, this has become a safety net — a small annual fee in exchange for peace of mind,” said Warren Chew, Founder of ELFIGO Mobility.ELFIGO Mobility focuses on making mobility simple, safe, and accessible. The company provides electric wheelchairs mobility scooters , wheelchairs, walking aids, and supporting equipment, backed by on-site service and 24/7 roadside assistance. It has introduced lightweight solutions such as a carbon-frame motorised wheelchair weighing 10.8 kilograms without the battery, making daily transport easier for seniors and caregivers.Founded originally as Falcon Mobility in 2008, the company rebranded to ELFIGO Mobility in 2025 to reflect its renewed focus on freedom and independence. Today, ELFIGO serves customers across Singapore, Australia, Malaysia and also ships products globally with a mission to ensure mobility and peace of mind are not limited by age, distance, or circumstance.

